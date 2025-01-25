Two women from Gorakhpur marry each other at temple to escape alcoholic husbands

Two women escaped abusive marriages and tied the knot with each other at a Deoria temple, vowing to start a new life together in Gorakhpur.

Gorakhpur: To escaped their abusive marriages, two women from Gorakhpur, Kavita and Gunja, tied the knot with each other at a temple in Deoria. The couple, who met on Instagram, shared similar experiences of suffering at the hands of their alcoholic husbands.

Also Read: Need some solution to protect moral values of society amid rise in live-in relationships: Allahabad HC

As they connected online, they found solace in sharing their struggles and hardships. Their bond grew stronger, and they eventually decided to leave their troubled pasts behind and start a new life together.

On Thursday evening, Gunja, who assumed the role of the groom, exchanged garlands with Kavita at the Shiva Temple, also known as Choti Kashi. The couple took five ceremonial rounds of the temple, vowing to stand by each other for life.

"We were fed up with our husbands' abusive behaviour and drinking problems. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love," the couple said, adding that they plan to rent a room in Gorakhpur and start their new life together.

Temple priest Uma Shankar Pandey confirmed the wedding, stating that the women purchased garlands and sindoor, performed rituals, and quietly left the temple.

Also Read: US Supreme Court clears Mumbai 26/11 attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

Latest Videos