Two women from Gorakhpur marry each other at temple to escape alcoholic husbands

Two women escaped abusive marriages and tied the knot with each other at a Deoria temple, vowing to start a new life together in Gorakhpur.

Two women from Gorakhpur marry each other at temple to escape alcoholic husbands dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 11:16 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Gorakhpur: To escaped their abusive marriages, two women from Gorakhpur, Kavita and Gunja, tied the knot with each other at a temple in Deoria. The couple, who met on Instagram, shared similar experiences of suffering at the hands of their alcoholic husbands.

Also Read: Need some solution to protect moral values of society amid rise in live-in relationships: Allahabad HC

As they connected online, they found solace in sharing their struggles and hardships. Their bond grew stronger, and they eventually decided to leave their troubled pasts behind and start a new life together.

On Thursday evening, Gunja, who assumed the role of the groom, exchanged garlands with Kavita at the Shiva Temple, also known as Choti Kashi. The couple took five ceremonial rounds of the temple, vowing to stand by each other for life.

"We were fed up with our husbands' abusive behaviour and drinking problems. This pushed us to choose a life of peace and love," the couple said, adding that they plan to rent a room in Gorakhpur and start their new life together.

Temple priest Uma Shankar Pandey confirmed the wedding, stating that the women purchased garlands and sindoor, performed rituals, and quietly left the temple. 

Also Read: US Supreme Court clears Mumbai 26/11 attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Many more children will die': MP student dies by suicide after teacher forces him to drink beer, leaves video shk

'Many more children will die': MP student dies by suicide after teacher forces him to drink beer, leaves video

Need some solution to protect moral values of society amid rise in live-in relationships: Allahabad HC dmn

Need some solution to protect moral values of society amid rise in live-in relationships: Allahabad HC

US Supreme Court clears Mumbai 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India dmn

BREAKING: US Supreme Court clears Mumbai 26/11 attack convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

Top officials of Pakistan's ISI visits Dhaka, India says "we keep an eye on all activities" dmn

Top officials of Pakistan's ISI visits Dhaka, India says "we keep an eye on all activities"

Indian fisherman killed in Karachi jail after completing sentence, govt slams delay in release of prisoners dmn

Indian fisherman dies in Karachi jail after completing sentence, govt slams delay in release of prisoners

Recent Stories

Did you know 87% Indian jobseekers use AI to enhance their resumes? check what report reveals gcw

Did you know 87% Indian jobseekers use AI to enhance their resumes?

'He's no angel': Trump blames Ukraine President Zelenskyy for not negotiating to end war with Russia (WATCH) shk

'He's no angel': Trump blames Ukraine President Zelenskyy for not negotiating to end war with Russia (WATCH)

Republic Day 2025: Interesting facts, history, significance, and celebrations RBA

Republic Day 2025: Interesting facts, history, significance about R-Day

How much does a train wheel weigh? Check details on cost and production gcw

How much does a train wheel weigh? Check details on cost and production

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film earns Rs 11.25 Crore on Day 01 RBA

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film earns Rs 11.25 Crore on Day 01

Recent Videos

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Family Uses Excavator for Fun After Historic Snowfall in Alabama | VIRAL

Video Icon
Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Shahid Kapoor Promotes Deva at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu; Watch

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Contestants Get Heartwarming Surprise, Meet Fans Ahead of Finale!

Video Icon
Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Mahakumbh Sensation MONALISA's Incredible Journey: Necklace Seller to Film Star!

Video Icon
Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Wild Elephant Rescued from Well in Malappuram | VIRAL

Video Icon