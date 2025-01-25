Need some solution to protect moral values of society amid rise in live-in relationships: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has made an observation regarding live-in relationships, stating that despite lacking social sanction, the growing attraction to such relationships among youths necessitates a framework to preserve societal moral values. This remark was made by Justice Nalin Kumar Srivastava while granting bail to Akash Keshari, a Varanasi resident accused of establishing physical relations with a woman under the pretext of marriage.

Keshari was booked under various sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act after the woman approached the Sarnath Police Station, alleging that he had refused to marry her. However, Keshari's counsel argued that the prosecution's story was false, emphasizing that the woman was a major and the relationship was consensual.

The court noted that live-in relationships are becoming increasingly attractive to young people, as they offer an easy escape from liability to their partners. Justice Srivastava stressed that it is essential to devise a framework to address this issue and preserve societal moral values.

"It is high time we all thought and tried to find out some framework and solution to save the moral values of the society," the court observed.

In granting bail to Keshari, the court considered the fact that the woman was in a live-in relationship with him for about six years and that the alleged abortion never occurred. Additionally, Keshari's lawyer submitted that he had never promised to marry the woman.

