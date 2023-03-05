Two Bengaluru cops land in trouble for auctioning constable's stolen scooter; check details

It is reportedly said that a gearless scooter belonging to A Nagaraju, a constable with Customs and Central Excise was on August, 12, 2020, stolen from outside his residence in Kammagondanahalli. Nagaraju filed a complaint with police at Gangamma Gudi on November 8, 2020.

At least four city policemen find themselves in trouble involving a stolen scooter that is originally owned by a policeman, auctioned off by two policemen and eventually bought by a woman who is the wife of a policeman.

According to reports, the police have conducted an inquiry against Ravi, who is now working at the city police commissioner's office, and Rajeev, a police inspector in Nelamangala Town, for their alleged role in auctioning off the stolen scooter without following the prescribed norms and for lying to court.

It is also said that the inquiry report is now with the office of the director general and inspector general of police, Nrupatunga Road.

While the scooter is now returned to its rightful owner, the possibility of further courtroom tussle looms large with the owner threatening to take legal action against the officials in question.

However, the scooter was auctioned off on November 4, 2020, at Byadarahalli police station, and a woman called Asha Ravi won the bid for Rs 4,000.

Asha is the wife of Ravi, who was the head constable at Byadarahalli at the time of the auction, while Rajeev was then a police inspector posted there. In March 2021, Gangammanagudi police closed the case, saying the scooter could not be traced.

This incident had come to light after the Karnataka government announced a 50% concession in traffic fines. Nagaraju, the scooter owner, entered the registration number of his stolen scooter and was shocked to see one recent traffic violation registered against it, with the picture of a woman riding it without a helmet.

Nagaraju soon found the address of the woman and realised that she was the wife of Ravi. Soon, he confronted both Ravi and Rajeev, seeking an explanation.