Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two Bengaluru cops land in trouble for auctioning constable's stolen scooter; check details

    It is reportedly said that a gearless scooter belonging to A Nagaraju, a constable with Customs and Central Excise was on August, 12, 2020, stolen from outside his residence in Kammagondanahalli. Nagaraju filed a complaint with police at Gangamma Gudi on November 8, 2020.

    Two Bengaluru cops land in trouble for auctioning constable's stolen scooter; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    At least four city policemen find themselves in trouble involving a stolen scooter that is originally owned by a policeman, auctioned off by two policemen and eventually bought by a woman who is the wife of a policeman.

    According to reports, the police have conducted an inquiry against Ravi, who is now working at the city police commissioner's office, and Rajeev, a police inspector in Nelamangala Town, for their alleged role in auctioning off the stolen scooter without following the prescribed norms and for lying to court.

    Also read: Drunk American Airlines flyer on New York-Delhi flight urinates on fellow passenger: Report

    It is also said that the inquiry report is now with the office of the director general and inspector general of police, Nrupatunga Road.

    While the scooter is now returned to its rightful owner, the possibility of further courtroom tussle looms large with the owner threatening to take legal action against the officials in question.

    It is reportedly said that a gearless scooter belonging to A Nagaraju, a constable with Customs and Central Excise was on August, 12, 2020, stolen from outside his residence in Kammagondanahalli. Nagaraju filed a complaint with police at Gangamma Gudi on November 8, 2020.

    Also read: Arvind Kejriwal: Karnataka needs 'new engine' as corruption doubles in 'double-engine' govt

    However, the scooter was auctioned off on November 4, 2020, at Byadarahalli police station, and a woman called Asha Ravi won the bid for Rs 4,000.

    Asha is the wife of Ravi, who was the head constable at Byadarahalli at the time of the auction, while Rajeev was then a police inspector posted there. In March 2021, Gangammanagudi police closed the case, saying the scooter could not be traced.

    This incident had come to light after the Karnataka government announced a 50% concession in traffic fines. Nagaraju, the scooter owner, entered the registration number of his stolen scooter and was shocked to see one recent traffic violation registered against it, with the picture of a woman riding it without a helmet.

    Nagaraju soon found the address of the woman and realised that she was the wife of Ravi. Soon, he confronted both Ravi and Rajeev, seeking an explanation.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2023, 9:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Drunk American Airlines flyer on New York-Delhi flight urinates on fellow passenger: Report AJR

    Drunk American Airlines flyer on New York-Delhi flight urinates on fellow passenger: Report

    Influenza A subtype causing high fever cough ICMR suggests a list of Dos Donts gcw

    Influenza A subtype causing high fever, cough; ICMR suggests a list of Dos, Don'ts

    Arvind Kejriwal takes dig at BJP Karnataka needs new engine as corruption doubles in double engine govt gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal: Karnataka needs 'new engine' as corruption doubles in 'double-engine' govt

    Viral Video: Anti India hate campaign being run outside UNHRC's doorstep in Geneva

    Viral Video: Anti-India hate campaign being run outside UNHRC's doorstep in Geneva

    Tamil Nadu cops begin crackdown on fake news about attacks on Bihar migrant workers gcw

    Tamil Nadu cops begin crackdown on fake news about attacks on Bihar migrant workers

    Recent Stories

    Drunk American Airlines flyer on New York-Delhi flight urinates on fellow passenger: Report AJR

    Drunk American Airlines flyer on New York-Delhi flight urinates on fellow passenger: Report

    Health Tips: Skipping breakfast to no exercise - 8 lifestyle blunders that can make you obese and unhealthy RBA

    Health Tips: Skipping breakfast to no exercise - 8 lifestyle blunders that can make you obese and unhealthy

    Holi 2023 Gujiya to Thandai 5 desserts you can binge eat during the festival gcw

    Holi 2023: Gujiya to Thandai- 5 desserts you can binge eat during the festival

    Skincare tips: Know how cinnamon helps in skin brightening and anti-ageing and more RBA

    Skincare tips: Know how cinnamon helps in skin brightening and anti-ageing and more

    Daily Horoscope for March 5 2023 Aquarius Virgo Leo Aries Taurus Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 5, 2023: Be careful Aquarius, Capricorn; good day for Pisces

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon