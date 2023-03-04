Arvind Kejriwal: Karnataka needs 'new engine' as corruption doubles in 'double-engine' govt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the people of poll-bound Karnataka to give his Aam Aadmi Party a chance to give a corruption-free government for five years. He also promised to give free electricity, quality education in government schools and good healthcare for Karnataka's people if they give AAP a chance.

AAP chief said the party has zero tolerance for corruption as a minister and an MLA in party-ruled Punjab were imprisoned while speaking at his first electoral public gathering in Karnataka. "We are staunch honest. We will give a corruption-free government. We will give free electricity, build good government schools and provide quality education," Kejriwal said. Assembly elections are due in Karnataka by May.

The leader of AAP claimed that corruption in the state had doubled since the 2018 assembly elections and encouraged voters to reject the BJP's "double-engine" administration in favour of a "new engine" government.

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP in Karnataka, Arvind Kejriwal alleged that there is a 40 per cent commission government running in the state.

"The people of Karnataka are good but the leaders are not. In front of the world, they defamed and ruined the state. There is a 40% commission government here, meaning that every public project is subject to a 40% reduction," he alleged. He brought up the seizure of Rs 8.23 crores of illegal currency from Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar M V, a BJP MLA from Channagiri.

"That MLA and his son who hail from Davangere have not been arrested yet. Instead, Manish Sisodia was arrested," Kejriwal said referring to Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in the excise policy scam case.

He 'advised' Modi not to be envious of "the fastest growing party," the AAP. "Learn from us. You too become honest just like us," the AAP supremo quipped.

He added that people trusted the Prime Minister's words and formed the 'double engine government' (BJP government in the Centre and the state). Corruption doubled in the state from 20 per cent to 40 per cent commission, the Delhi CM alleged. Highlighting the corruption prevailing in the state, Kejriwal said bribes are taken to recruit police sub-inspectors and lecturers.

Kejriwal claimed that despite spending Rs 20,000 crore over the previous five years to fix Bengaluru's pothole-filled roadways, not a single one of the 20 had been patched. He asserted that over 100 people died as a result of craters because of this government's negligence.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)