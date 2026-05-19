The suicide case of Twisha Sharma, daughter-in-law of a former Bhopal judge, is getting more intense. Her family is running from pillar to post for justice, claiming it wasn't suicide but murder.

Bhopal Twisha Sharma Controversy: The case of actress Twisha Sharma's suicide in Bhopal has really blown up. It's getting even more attention because her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, is a former judge and her husband, Samarth, is a lawyer. Despite this, Twisha was allegedly facing mental torture and dowry harassment from her in-laws. For the last 8 days, Twisha's parents have been in Bhopal, having come all the way from Noida. They are pleading with the police, administration, and the Madhya Pradesh government for justice, insisting that this was not a suicide, but a murder. Here's the heartbreaking story from Twisha's parents, especially her mother, who says through her tears, "If I had just listened to my daughter, she might have been alive today."

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Twisha revealed a painful truth to her mother 5 days before her death

Twisha's WhatsApp chats have now come out. In a message to her mother, she wrote that she felt "stuck" in an unhappy marriage. She had been facing mental torture and dowry harassment from her in-laws ever since she got married. Twisha's mother, Rekha Sharma, told the media, "I regret so much that I couldn't understand her pain."

The mother added, "It's our fault too that we didn't get Twisha out of that place. We shouldn't have left our daughter in that house. Because on May 7, just 5 days before her death, Twisha wrote to me: 'Please come here and take me away. Why did you send me to Bhopal? I don't want to live here.'"

Twisha's husband would get jealous of her mother's 'Love You' messages

Twisha also told her mother in the chats how her husband Samarth, a lawyer, would taunt her every time she got a call from home. Her mother shared, "Twisha used to say that he (Samarth) keeps taunting me, saying, 'Your mother calls too much.' When I would end my messages with 'Love you, TukTuk' or 'Miss you, TukTuk', Samarth would get irritated and say, 'Your mom writes 'love you' and 'miss you' way too much.'"

'Papa, I will leave him,' but the father couldn't understand