During the press conference, Giribala Singh made several allegations against Twisha’s parents. She claimed that they had pushed Twisha into the glamour world at a very young age and financially benefited from her looks and public image.

“She was their source of earnings,” Singh alleged.

According to her, Twisha herself had spoken about pressure from her family and differences between the two households.

Retired Judge Giribala Singh just EXPOSED the real truth in Twisha Sharma case!



“Twisha’s parents never came to see her in five months. They were earning out of her looks and now not allowing her cremation.

We have faith in the probe agencies and my truth.”

She revealed:… pic.twitter.com/CARdWtRuyy — The Forgotten ‘Man’ 👨‍⚖️ (@SamSiff) May 18, 2026

“Twisha used to say that her family had thrust her into the glamour world from a very young age,” Singh claimed.

She also questioned why Twisha’s parents allegedly did not visit her for several months after the marriage.

“For five months, her parents never visited,” she said.

The retired judge also made remarks about Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, calling his personality “strange” and referring to his long work history in the pharmaceutical sector in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

However, she added that the matter is now sub judice and under legal examination.

Speaking about the ongoing investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma, her mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh denied all allegations of dowry harassment and claimed the police acted in haste under pressure.

“Our lawyer will explain everything. Charges have not even been framed yet and the matter is still at the discharge stage,” Singh said. She alleged that the case against the family was based mainly on WhatsApp messages and accusations that “have no real basis”.

Questioning the dowry allegations, Singh said, “Why would we ask for a dowry of Rs 2 lakh when we ourselves gave them Rs 7.5 lakh? It simply makes no sense.”

She further claimed that her perception of Twisha changed after marriage. “We had believed she was very cultured and spiritual. I even used to recite Sanskrit shlokas with her. But later, she stopped praying completely,” Singh alleged.

VIDEO | Twisha Sharma Death Case: Twisha's mother-in-law Giribala Singh says, “Our lawyer will explain everything. Where have charges been framed? The matter is still at the discharge stage. I think the police, under pressure from these people and because of all these WhatsApp… pic.twitter.com/LnBbAWZip8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 19, 2026

#WATCH | Bhopal, MP | Twisha Sharma death case | Mother-in-law of the victim and retired judge Giribala Singh says, "It's a profound loss for us because, whatever the circumstances, she was a part of our family... She went for psychiatric counselling also, and medicines were… pic.twitter.com/0dWduamFGI — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

According to her, daily rituals such as lighting incense sticks and lamps and offering prayers to the Tulsi plant were regular practices in their home, but Twisha allegedly showed no interest in them.

Singh also made fresh claims regarding Twisha’s health and lifestyle. She alleged that Twisha admitted before both her and a doctor that she had consumed a large amount of marijuana or cannabis.

“The doctor asked why she wanted to terminate the pregnancy, and she said she had consumed a lot of marijuana,” Singh claimed.

She further alleged that scented candles and fragrances were often kept in Twisha’s room to hide the smell of cannabis. However, these allegations have not been independently verified by investigators so far.