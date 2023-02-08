Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Turkey, Syria earthquake: 1 Indian missing, 10 others stuck in different parts, says MEA

    One Indian who had gone to Turkey on a work visit is missing after a massive earthquake that has killed more than 8,500 people in the country, the government said. Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of the country but are safe, the Foreign Ministry said, adding there are 3,000 Indians in Turkey.

    Turkey Syria earthquake 1 Indian missing 10 others stuck in different parts says MEA gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 8:49 PM IST

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said there are around 3,000 Indians currently in Turkey and one businessman from Bengaluru has been untraceable for the last two days. In addition, it stated that 250 persons were in Ankara, while the remaining 850 were dispersed around the rest of the nation. 10 Indian individuals are stuck in isolated areas of Turkey, but they are safe, the MEA noted.

    "There are about 3000 Indians in Turkey; 850 live in Istanbul, 250 in Ankara, and the rest are spread out throughout the nation. 75 people requested information from the Embassy. Although they are in isolated locations, 10 Indian citizens are safe. One Indian businessman has been reported missing for the past two days," according to a statement from the government.

    Also Read | Turkey-Syria earthquakes: Turkish President declares emergency rule, death toll nears 8,000

    According to the MEA, the missing Indian was employed by a company in Bengaluru and was travelling to Turkey for business. It further said that his family is in contact with the authorities. The announcement comes as Turkey and Syria were struck by a massive earthquake that killed 11,200 people in both countries.

    In the midst of thousands of rescuers searching beneath collapsed structures on both sides of the border in the bitter cold on Wednesday, people were still being pulled from the earthquake's wreckage.

    India announced rescue operations and relief materials immediately after the disaster unfolded.   On Wednesday, a fourth Indian Air Force C17 bringing aid for Turkey's earthquake victims landed in Adana.

    Also read: Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Revisiting India's efforts to aid nations rocked by natural disasters in past decade

    "The final piece of the field hospital departs for Turkiye aboard the fourth @IAF MCC aircraft. This involves building the hospital, as well as the 54 members of the Indian Army medical team and other supplies," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

    After a devastating earthquake devastated lives in the nation, a number of foreign nations have stepped forward to help and support Turkey.

    Also read: Turkey, Syria earthquake: At least 20 inmates belonging to Islamic State escape Syrian prison

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 8:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Defence Ministry signs contract with L&T for 41 indigenous Modular Bridges worth Rs 2585 crores gcw

    Defence Ministry signs contract with L&T for 41 indigenous Modular Bridges worth Rs 2,585 crores

    Here s how to book your Mumbai Metro ticket via WhatsApp; know steps - adt

    Here's how to book your Mumbai Metro ticket via WhatsApp; know steps

    2004 to 2014, a lost decade: Here's what PM Modi said on UPA govt - adt

    '2004 to 2014, a lost decade': Here's what PM Modi said on UPA govt

    Top quotes from PM Modi Motion of Thanks to President speech in Lok Sabha gcw

    '2004-14 was full of scams, 2030 will be known as India's decade & more': Top quotes from PM Modi's speech

    In age of affairs..: Patna girl writes to Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav expressing her one-sided love; read here - adt

    'In age of affairs..': Patna girl writes to Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav expressing her one-sided love; read here

    Recent Stories

    Defence Ministry signs contract with L&T for 41 indigenous Modular Bridges worth Rs 2585 crores gcw

    Defence Ministry signs contract with L&T for 41 indigenous Modular Bridges worth Rs 2,585 crores

    Reasons why you should consider to buy Motorola E13 gcw

    Reasons why you should consider buying Motorola’s E13

    Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani first look at Jaisalmer airport is full of love - WATCH vma

    Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani first look at Jaisalmer airport is full of love - WATCH

    Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica cameras to be launched on THIS date here is what we know gcw

    Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica cameras to be launched on THIS date in India

    NEET PG 2023: NBE to reopen registration window on February 9; check NEET PG, MDS schedule here - adt

    NEET PG 2023: NBE to reopen registration window on February 9; check NEET PG, MDS schedule here

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon