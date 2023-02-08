Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Turkey-Syria earthquakes: Turkish President declares emergency rule, death toll nears 8,000

    Orhan Tatar, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency's general director (AFAD), said that at least 5,775 buildings collapsed after an earthquake hit Turkey.

    Turkey Syria earthquakes: Turkish President declares emergency rule, death toll nears 8000 AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 8:29 AM IST

    The back-to-back earthquakes that hit the middle east country since Monday (February 6) have killed over 7,700 people and left tens of thousands injured in Turkey and Syria. An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 centered in the Pazarcik district jolted Kahramanmaras and hit several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis.

    Later in the day, an earthquake of 7.6 magnitude centred in Kahramanmaras's Elbistan district jolted the region. The earthquake was also felt in several neighbouring countries, including Lebanon and Syria.

    Also read: Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Revisiting India's efforts to aid nations rocked by natural disasters in past decade

    The third earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Goksun, Turkey. The United Nations said the first quake of magnitude 7.8 that had hit the southern Turkey early on Monday was the county's most powerful quake in more than 80 years. 

    With this, the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoganon on Tuesday declared a 'state of emergency' in 10 worst-hit provinces for the next 3 months.

    Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that around 7,500 Turkish soldiers are working in the earthquake-affected region to assist with rescue operations.

    Also read: Turkey, Syria earthquake: At least 20 inmates belonging to Islamic State escape Syrian prison

    On Wednesday, an additional 1,500 personnel will join the team, the defence minister said. It is reportedly said that 75 military aircraft have been dispatched to the region. Hulusi Akar said that nine commando battalions have arrived in the region from the west and four commando battalions from Cyprus will arrive in the region as well. 

    Orhan Tatar, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency's general director (AFAD), said that at least 5,775 buildings collapsed after an earthquake hit Turkey.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 8:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Turkey Syria Earthquake: Revisiting India's efforts to aid nations rocked by natural disasters in past decade snt

    Turkey, Syria Earthquake: Revisiting India's efforts to aid nations rocked by natural disasters in past decade

    Turkey Syria earthquake At least 20 inmates belonging to Islamic State escape Syrian prison gcw

    Turkey, Syria earthquake: At least 20 inmates belonging to Islamic State escape Syrian prison

    Turkey earthquake: Four individuals detained for spreading 'panic' on social media - adt

    Turkey earthquake: Four individuals detained for spreading 'panic' on social media

    Who is Apsara Iyer first Indian American woman president of Harvard Law Review in 136 years gcw

    Who is Apsara Iyer, first Indian-American woman president of Harvard Law Review in 136 years?

    Turkey Syria earthquake Apple Google pledge to donate to relief recovery efforts gcw

    Turkey, Syria earthquake: Apple, Google pledge to donate to relief, recovery efforts

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Mrs Malhotra's bridal kaliras features Sid's late pet dog Oscar-check out RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Mrs Malhotra's bridal kalira features Sid's late pet dog Oscar

    Suniel Shetty Ayushmann Raveena Tandon and many more at Ramesh Taurani daughter wedding reception RBA

    Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann, Raveena Tandon and many more at Ramesh Taurani’s daughter’s wedding reception

    football ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC amidst mathematical playoffs opportunity in mind snt

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal FC hosts NorthEast United FC amidst mathematical playoffs opportunity in mind

    Know how technology + health can make you become healthy, wealthy and wise RBA

    Know how technology + health can make you become healthy, wealthy and wise

    Propose Day 2023: Know details about its history, importance vma

    Propose Day 2023: Know details about its history, importance

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon