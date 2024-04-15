'Tum Bollywood star banogi': Woman claiming to be Ravi Kishan's daughter shares 'promises' made (WATCH)

Amidst the fervor of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 campaigns across India, Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan finds himself entangled in a significant controversy. A woman named Aparna Thakur on Monday accused him of concealing his second marriage and neglecting their daughter. Thakur convened a press conference, where she demanded that Kishan acknowledge them, warning of legal action if he failed to do so.

It's worth noting that Ravi Kishan is already married to Preeti Shukla, also known as Preeti Kishan, and has four children, including three daughters and one son. However, Thakur alleges that the Bhojpuri star has another daughter named Shenova, whom he has not acknowledged.

During a press conference, Aparna Thakur made startling allegations, asserting that she and Ravi Kishan entered into marriage in 1996 in Mumbai. She revealed the existence of their daughter, Shenova. Interestingly, publicly available information indicates that Ravi Kishan married Preeti Shukla in December 1993. Thus, if Thakur's assertions are verified, she would be Kishan's second wife.

Thakur went on to reveal that until last year, Kishan maintained contact with them. However, she claimed that he abruptly severed ties and repeatedly refused to acknowledge their daughter despite their pleas.

"The reason for calling this press conference is I want my daughter who is also Ravi Kishan's daughter get her rights. I will approach the court as well over this. I want him to accept his daughter and give her the legal rights that she deserves," Aparna Thakur claimed.

On being asked whether Ravi Kishan does not accept Shenova as his daughter, Aparna said, "It's not like that. Whenever he is with us, he accepts us. But, he never accepts us publicly."

On being asked whether Ravi Kishan married her or not, Aparna said, "He has applied Sindoor on me in front of his family and friends. Whenever I am with him, I always remain in a married woman's look. I have many photographs of this. I have photographs of all three of us. We got married in 1996 in Mumbai. I don't have marriage photos because at that time there was no phone."

"I am tired of telling him to accept us. Just like his other daughters, she is also his daughter. He abandoned his daughter. I want to request UP CM Yogi Adityanath that Ravi Kishan either accept her daughter or adopt her. ..I don't have anything to do with the election. I want him to fight the election and even win it. But, it does not matter in this. It is about her life. For the past 1 year, he has not been in touch with us. Before that, he used to talk to us and used to promise us many things," Aparna further stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ravi Kishan is yet to confirm or deny the allegations leveled on him Aparna Thakur. Meanwhile, Shenova, who is a resident of Mumbai, too addressed the media claiming that Ravi Kishan promised to make her a Bollywood star one day, even though that is not what she asked for.

"Yes, Ravi Kishan is my father. I got to know he is my father when I was 15. I was wondering that why was this not revealed to me for so long. I used to call him chachu till the age of 15. He used to come home often, including on birthdays. I've met his family as well. When I told him that I want to get to know you and spend time with you as a father, he was never really there. Even my mother told him to accept your daughter. You're not even talking. You're not even asking me how I am doing, what am I doing... nothing. You vanish for two years at a time. Now he's been unavailable since 4 years. I haven't spoken to him at all. Hence we've decided to file a court case," Shenova told the media.

She further stated, "I have the right to know who my father is. I am just hurt. For several years he promised me... like a father... when he told me I will do this, I will do that. I didn't even ask him for any kind of help in Bollywood, until he said that he will help me. This is your future... you will become a star... he has told me a lot of things. So it hurts me that he's not been around for 4 years now. You don't care if I am alive, what I am doing with my life or what is my mother doing... So why were you (Kishan) promising me all these years."

"It appears that you (Kishan) were manipulating me. When I was 16-17 years, you said I'll be there for you... I wan him to accept me as his daughter and tell me why he did all of this. He shouldn't have promised that he will be there for me. He shouldn't have given me such hopes time and again. He should have been clear that he doesn't want any relation with me. He would have been out of my life then. Why did you promise?" she concluded.

Ravi Kishan, a former actor who transitioned into politics, presently represents Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur constituency in the Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament. Kishan, born on July 17, 1969, in Bombay, Maharashtra, India, is the youngest among five siblings. He pursued his education up to the 12th grade at Rizvi College in Bandra West, Mumbai. Originally from Kerakat in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Kishan spent around seven years there during his childhood.

On December 10, 1993, Ravi Kishan tied the knot with Priti Shukla. Together, they have four children—a son and three daughters. Notably, his daughter Riva Kishan marked her film debut in 2020 with the movie 'Sab Kushal Mangal'.