Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Trust us to be guardians of civil liberties, no case is small for court': CJI DY Chandrachud

    On Friday, a bench led by CJI Chandrachud dealt with a plea of a man from Uttar Pradesh called Iqram who was to suffer a jail term of 18 years in nine minor cases of theft of electrical equipment of the state electricity department.

    Trust us to be guardians of civil liberties, no case is small for court CJI DY Chandrachud AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 6:07 PM IST

    Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday (December 17) said the confidence of citizens in the due process of law and the protection of liberty rests in the judiciary which is "guardians of liberties".

    Delivering a lecture in the Ashok H Desai memorial lecture at the YB Chavan Center Mumbai, the CJI emphasised through the lives of the members of the bar, who fearlessly espouse those causes, "the flame of liberty burns bright even today".

    Also read: 'Besharam Rang' controversy: Now, Ulemas find Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' obscene

    The CJI referred to a theft case where a man would have spent 18 years in jail had the Supreme Court not intervened to say "trust us to be guardians of the liberties of our citizens".

    "So then the consequence was that this person who had stolen electricity equipment like poles would have to suffer 18 years of imprisonment, only because the trial court didn't direct that the sentences would run concurrently," CJI Chandrachud said.

    On Friday, a bench led by CJI Chandrachud dealt with a plea of a man from Uttar Pradesh called Iqram who was to suffer a jail term of 18 years in nine minor cases of theft of electrical equipment of the state electricity department.

    The top court set aside an Allahabad High Court order and directed that Iqram's jail term of two years each in nine cases would run concurrently instead of successively.

    Also read: Delhi man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife

    It was irked that neither the trial court nor the high court took note of the "miscarriage of justice" and set things right.

    Referring to the case, the CJI on Saturday said the high court said, "sorry we can't do anything at all, because the trial judge hasn't, in terms of section 427 of the CrPc directive, said that the sentences would run concurrently."

    "We had to intervene yesterday, in a seemingly innocuous case of a simple citizen of the nation. The point which we make is sermonising apart, trust us to be guardians of the liberties of our citizens," he added.

    (With input from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2022, 6:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Besharam Rang controversy: Now, Ulemas find Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' obscene

    'Besharam Rang' controversy: Now, Ulemas find Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' obscene

    Delhi man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife AJR

    Delhi man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife

    Bihar hooch tragedy: Eight more die in two district, death toll crosses 80; check details AJR

    Bihar hooch tragedy: Eight more die in two district, death toll crosses 80; check details

    Bravery displayed by Indian armed forces in Galwan, Tawang commendable: Rajnath Singh AJR

    Bravery displayed by Indian armed forces in Galwan, Tawang commendable: Rajnath Singh

    PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in poll-bound Tripura, Meghalaya; see details AJR

    PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in poll-bound Tripura, Meghalaya; see details

    Recent Stories

    Besharam Rang controversy: Now, Ulemas find Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' obscene

    'Besharam Rang' controversy: Now, Ulemas find Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' obscene

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Monalisa Nirahua HOT bedroom song Hili Palang Ke Palai goes viral on YouTube RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa, Nirahua's HOT bedroom song ‘Hili Palang Ke Palai’ goes viral on YouTube

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Axar Patel brings India closer to success against Bangladesh, social media joyed-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Axar Patel brings India closer to success, social media joyed

    Delhi man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife AJR

    Delhi man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife

    pro-wrestling WWE: Were Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair the reason why Sasha Banks left?-ayh

    WWE: Were Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair the reason why Sasha Banks left?

    Recent Videos

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Video Icon
    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    Video Icon