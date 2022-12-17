Delhi man throws 2-year-old son from first-floor terrace after fight with wife

Following the fight, the man took the child to the first-floor terrace and flung him to the ground from a height of around 21 feet. He himself jumped off the terrace after that, a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police on Saturday said that a 30-year-old man allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first-floor terrace of a building in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area under the influence of alcohol and then jumped off it following a spat with his wife.

Both Man Singh and his son were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, they said. Police said the incident took place around 10:30 pm on Friday.

Pooja, the man's wife, has alleged that they shared a strained relationship and she was living with her grandmother along with her son, police officials said. She said her husband arrived at her residence around 7 pm in an inebriated state and picked a fight with her, they added.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a probe launched, the police said.

In another incident, a Delhi school teacher was detained for allegedly hitting a class 5 student with scissors and pushing her off the first floor of the school building.

The class teacher, employed at Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area, was identified as Geeta Deshwal. She first hit the girl with a pair of scissors and then threw her off from the first floor of the school building, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)