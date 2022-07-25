Tribal schoolkids celebrates Droupadi Murmu's elevation as President

Celebrating Droupadi Murmu's elevation as President, the children waved the tricolour and shouted Bharat Mata Ki Jai in front of a banner showing Murmu and late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had inaugurated the school in 2004.

Celebrations of Droupadi Murmu becoming India's 15th President are continuing across the country. One such celebration was witnessed in ITITI Doon Sanskriti Vidyalay in Jhajra in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.

Children from all tribal regions in the northeast study in this unique school. Celebrating Droupadi Murmu's elevation as President, the children waved the tricolour and chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in front of a banner showing Murmu and late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had inaugurated the school in 2004.

To recall, Vajpayee was the first Prime Minister to create a Tribal Welfare Ministry. The ITITI school admits only tribal children and provides free education to terrorism and insurgency-affected northeastern children.

Born in a Santhal family, the new president grew up in a small tribal village where getting primary education was like a dream. She, however, went on to become the first person from her village to enrol for college education.

In her acceptance speech, Murmu said those who had been deprived for centuries, including the poor and the downtrodden, see their reflection in her. She further said that she had the blessings of the poor and that her elevation reflected the dreams and potential of crores of women and daughters of the country.

