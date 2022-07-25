Powers that President Droupadi Murmu can choose to use

As the custodian of the Indian Constitution, the president has the power to convene Parliament sessions. Besides, the President is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Droupadi Murmu's powers

* As the custodian of the Indian Constitution, the president has the power to convene Parliament sessions.

* The President is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

* The President has the executive power of the Union, and she can use it either directly or through officers subordinate to her as per the Constitution.

* The Constitution further gives the President the power to dissolve the Lok Sabha based on the Union Cabinet decision.

* Barring when both Houses of Parliament are in session, the President can promulgate ordinances at any time.

* The president can recommend the introduction of financial and money bills and give assent to bills, reprieves, respites, remission of punishment, pardons or commute sentences in certain cases.

* The President can assume to herself all, or any of the functions of the government of a state if there is a failure of the constitutional machinery there.

* If she is satisfied that a grave emergency exists, the President can proclaim an emergency in the country. This emergency can include a threat to the security and integrity of the country by war, external aggression, or armed rebellion.

Droupadi Murmu's term

The tenure of the 15th President of India will be till July 24, 2027. President Murmu is eligible for re-election. This even though the only President to get elected for two terms was the country's first President, Rajendra Prasad.

Article 61 of the Constitution prescribes the procedure for President's removal from office. The President can resign by writing a resignation addressed to the Vice-President.