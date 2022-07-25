Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Powers that President Droupadi Murmu can choose to use

    As the custodian of the Indian Constitution, the president has the power to convene Parliament sessions. Besides, the President is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.  

    Powers that President Droupadi Murmu can choose to use
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    As the 15th President of India, Droupadi Murmu will have powers to grant pardons, promulgate ordinances and sign proclamations of emergency in states and the country on the advice of the prime minister-led Union Council of Ministers.

    Also Read: 16 facts about Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu's new home

    Droupadi Murmu's powers

    * As the custodian of the Indian Constitution, the president has the power to convene Parliament sessions.

    * The President is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.  

    * The President has the executive power of the Union, and she can use it either directly or through officers subordinate to her as per the Constitution. 

    * The Constitution further gives the President the power to dissolve the Lok Sabha based on the Union Cabinet decision.

    * Barring when both Houses of Parliament are in session, the President can promulgate ordinances at any time. 

    * The president can recommend the introduction of financial and money bills and give assent to bills, reprieves, respites, remission of punishment, pardons or commute sentences in certain cases.

    * The President can assume to herself all, or any of the functions of the government of a state if there is a failure of the constitutional machinery there. 

    Also Read: 'Poor in India can fulfil dreams': President Droupadi Murmu addresses Parliament

    * If she is satisfied that a grave emergency exists, the President can proclaim an emergency in the country. This emergency can include a threat to the security and integrity of the country by war, external aggression, or armed rebellion. 

    Droupadi Murmu's term

    The tenure of the 15th President of India will be till July 24, 2027. President Murmu is eligible for re-election. This even though the only President to get elected for two terms was the country's first President, Rajendra Prasad. 

    Article 61 of the Constitution prescribes the procedure for President's removal from office. The President can resign by writing a resignation addressed to the Vice-President.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 1:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction moves Supreme Court against EC order - adt

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction moves Supreme Court against EC order

    Who is Arpita Mukherjee the actor who became WB minister Partha Chatterjee s aide gcw

    Who is Arpita Mukherjee, the actor who became WB minister Partha Chatterjee's aide

    16 facts about Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu's new home

    16 facts about Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu's new home

    Kerala lottery result: Win-Win W-678 draw today, check out the prizes

    Kerala lottery result: Win-Win W-678 draw today, check out the prizes

    Telangana man with Monkeypox symptoms admitted to hospital gcw

    Telangana man with Monkeypox symptoms admitted to Hyderabad hospital

    Recent Stories

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction moves Supreme Court against EC order - adt

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction moves Supreme Court against EC order

    Oppo Reno 8 Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today Know price special offers specs more gcw

    Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Enco X2 goes on sale in India today; Know price, special offers, specs & more

    Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand talks about Deepika Padukone's character and more RBA

    Pathaan: Director Siddharth Anand talks about Deepika Padukone's character and more

    Meme Boys Exclusive In Tamil films I am quite the meme material Badava Gopi drb

    'Meme Boys' cast Exclusive: 'Memes have become a powerful medium today'

    football Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona in 2023? Xavi Hernandez hopes to sign legend on free transfer snt

    Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona in 2023? Xavi hopes to sign legend on free transfer

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon