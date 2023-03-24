Tremors continue to jolt North India: 6 tips to protect yourself during an earthquake

In the wake of the recent strong tremors that jolted Delhi-NCR and other parts of northern India, we discuss some earthquake safety tips to help you stay safe.

Earthquakes are one of the most unpredictable and destructive natural disasters. They can cause immense damage to life and property and strike without warning.

While we may not be able to predict when an earthquake will occur, we can take measures to ensure our safety during and after an earthquake.

Have an Emergency Plan

Having an emergency plan is crucial to ensure your safety during an earthquake. Make sure you discuss your plan with your family members, so everyone knows what to do in the event of an earthquake. Identify safe spots in your home, such as under a sturdy table or desk, and practice drills so everyone knows what to do.

Secure your Home

Ensure your home is earthquake-proof by securing heavy furniture, appliances, and other items that can fall during an earthquake. Secure bookshelves and cabinets to the wall, and install latches on cabinets to prevent them from opening during an earthquake. Also, ensure that the gas, water, and electrical wiring are up to code and properly secured.

Stay Away from Windows

During an earthquake, windows can shatter and cause injury. If you are indoors, move away from windows and take cover under a sturdy table or desk. If you are outside, move to an open area away from buildings, trees, and power lines.

Drop, Cover, and Hold On

If you feel the ground shaking, drop to the ground, take cover under a sturdy table or desk, and hold on until the shaking stops. If there is no table or desk nearby, move to an interior wall and cover your head and neck with your arms. Avoid doorways, as they are not a safe place during an earthquake.

Evacuate Safely

If you are in a high-rise building, avoid using the elevator during an earthquake. Use the stairs instead, and be prepared for power outages. If you are driving, pull over to a safe location and stay in your car until the shaking stops. Avoid overpasses, bridges, and other structures that could collapse.

Stay Informed

Stay informed about earthquake safety measures and be aware of the earthquake risks in your area. Listen to the news, and follow the advice of local authorities. Also, keep an emergency kit ready with essential items such as water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, and a flashlight.

In conclusion, earthquakes can be devastating, but by taking the necessary precautions and following the above safety tips, you can increase your chances of staying safe during and after an earthquake. Remember, preparation is key to ensuring your safety and the safety of your loved ones. Stay informed, and stay safe!