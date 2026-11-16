Staff nurse Florence Jasmine was killed after a speeding private bus hit her two-wheeler in Thuckalay, Kanyakumari, while she was returning home from a night shift. The bus driver was detained, and police are investigating the accident.

In what was a tragic and shattering incident, a staff nurse working at a government hospital lost her life after she was struck by a private bus near Thuckalay in Kanyakumari district on Monday, November 16.

In CCTV footage that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a private bus was seen hitting the nurse's two-wheeler, throwing her onto the road. The victim, identified as Florence Jasmine, reportedly died on the spot. She was returning home after completing her night shift at Thuckalay Government District Headquarters Hospital.

The bus driver was booked and detained by local authorities as police registered a case under relevant sections, intensifying checks against reckless driving along the regional corridor.

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How Did the Tragic Incident Unfold?

Thuckalay, which is called Thakkalai, is one of the major towns in Kanyakumari, witnessed a tragic and harrowing accident that unfolded in the early hours of Monday. According to the CCTV footage, the date and time show 16/11/2026 and 7:43 AM, respectively, at the time of the accident.

According to preliminary details and circulating CCTV visuals, the deceased victim, Florence Jasmine, was riding her two-wheeler home following the conclusion of her demanding night shift at the Thuckalay Government District Headquarters Hospital. As she navigated the busy thoroughfare near Thakkalai, a speeding private bus collided violently with her vehicle.

The impact was so extreme and intense that she was thrown off the vehicle and crushed under the wheels, leaving the bystanders and onlookers shocked and in disbelief at the sudden brutality of the crash. The bus driver was reportedly driving at high speed before striking her from behind,

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Thuckalay police shifted her body to the Asaripallam Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination and registered a case against the bus driver. Florence Jasmine was on her way home when her life was cut short by a tragic and untimely collision, plunging her family, colleagues, and the entire healthcare community into profound grief.

Thuckalay Government District Headquarters Hospital, where Florence Jasmine worked as a staff nurse, was left mourning her loss following the tragic accident.

What Are Likely Charges Against the Bus Driver?

The private bus driver, whose name has not been publicly released by Thuckalay police, was booked in connection with the fatal accident, which cost the life of staff nurse Florence Jasmine, who was survived by her husband and two children.

The police have not revealed the charges against the bus driver, but if the investigation establishes that rash or negligent driving caused Florence Jasmine's death, he could face charges under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by negligence, along with Section 281, which concerns rash driving on a public way.

The driver could also be charged under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, particularly Section 184, which deals with dangerous driving, and Section 187, which prescribes penalties for failing to comply with statutory duties following an accident.

Meanwhile, Florence Jasmine’s husband, Pastor Stalin Vinu Jones of Ilavuvila CSI Church, is mourning the loss of his wife. The couple is survived by two children.

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