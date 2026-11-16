The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has issued show-cause notices to Kullu DCC President Ses Ram Azad and Bilaspur Vice-President Nirmala Rajput, citing disciplinary concerns regarding their recent conduct and meeting disruptions.

HP Congress Issues Show Cause Notices to Two District Office Bearers

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Taking disciplinary action against dissent and alleged indiscipline within the organisation, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) has issued show-cause notices to two district-level office-bearers from Kullu and Bilaspur, seeking explanations over their recent conduct and activities.

The notices have been issued to Ses Ram Azad, President of the Kullu District Congress Committee (DCC), and Nirmala Rajput, Vice-President of the Bilaspur District Women’s Congress, by State Congress President Vinay Kumar. State Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Vinod Zinta said both office-bearers had been directed to appear before AICC state in-charge Rajani Patil and State Congress President Vinay Kumar within 10 days and clarify their positions.

Explaining the action against Azad, Zinta said a recent meeting of the Kullu District Congress Committee, held under his chairmanship, had passed a resolution supporting Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur's demand for a Cabinet berth. During the meeting, a statement was also made to the media warning of mass resignations if Thakur was not inducted into the state Cabinet.

The development comes amid growing resentment among Congress workers in Kullu over the delay in Thakur's anticipated induction into the Cabinet, despite repeated assurances by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over the past year. Earlier, the Kullu Block Congress Committee, at its general house meeting on November 11, had passed a resolution threatening mass resignations from organisational positions if Thakur was not made a Cabinet minister by December 11. The proposed mass resignation would include the entire block executive, 16 zone presidents, 157 booth presidents and heads of all frontal organisations.

The District Congress Committee subsequently endorsed the block committee's demand during its November 13 meeting and decided to take up the issue with senior party leaders. However, Azad clarified on Monday that the district committee had not threatened to resign from its organisational positions. "We had supported the proposal passed by the block committee. Leaders from Kullu district have been meeting senior party leaders with the demand for a Cabinet berth for the MLA from the district. Even in the meeting held on November 13, the District Congress Committee had decided that we would meet state and central party leaders in this regard," Azad said.

He maintained that raising the demand for ministerial representation in view of the sentiments of party workers could not be termed indiscipline. "Making a demand for a ministerial berth for the MLA of the district before party leaders, keeping in view the sentiments of the workers, is not indiscipline. I have never stated that we would resign," he added.

In the second case, Zinta said Nirmala Rajput had allegedly disrupted a District Congress Committee meeting in Bilaspur, which was attended by state Congress in-charge Rajani Patil. He alleged that Rajput had created a nuisance during the meeting over local factional differences and objected to the seating arrangements of party leaders on the dais. Zinta said the party would not tolerate indiscipline at any level of the organisation and that the show-cause notices had been issued to both office-bearers to seek their explanations. (ANI)