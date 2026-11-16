Punjab Police is probing the murder of Senior Constable Vinod Kumar in Gurdaspur, exploring potential personal vendettas or links to anti-national elements. Special DGP Praveen Kumar Sinha confirmed a terror angle has not been ruled out.

Punjab Police Probe Murder Of Senior Constable Vinod Kumar In Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], November 16 (ANI): Punjab Police on Monday said they are investigating whether the killing of Senior Constable Vinod Kumar in Gurdaspur was motivated by personal vendetta or carried out at the behest of anti-national elements, adding that a terror angle has not been ruled out.

Talking to reporters here, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar Sinha said the constable belonged to the Technical Services Wing and was shot dead on Sunday night. "One of our constables from the Technical Services Wing, Senior Constable Vinod Kumar, was shot and killed here last night...We are not ruling out a terror angle," Sinha said.

He further stated that, according to the investigation so far, the accused had hitched a ride on a motorcycle, while there was no evidence of a forced kidnapping. "According to our investigation, they hitched a ride on a motorcycle. There is no evidence of a forced kidnapping, but we are not ruling anything out," he said.

Sinha added that the possibility of involvement of anti-national elements was also being investigated in view of previous cases. "Given that in previous cases we have seen the involvement of anti-national elements, we are not ruling anything out. Whether it was a personal vendetta or carried out at the behest of anti-national elements—that will become clear once the case is solved and further details emerge during the investigation," he said.

Commenting on the car-snatching incident in Pathankot, the police officer said it was a separate matter. He added that a body had been discovered near Amritsar and that the police were working to establish further details. "That is a separate matter. A body was discovered near Amritsar, and we are currently working to trace the details," Sinha said. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. (ANI)