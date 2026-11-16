The women’s ward of Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital in West Bengal is battling a severe rat infestation, causing panic among patients. Videos show rodents climbing beds and entering spittoons, raising serious hygiene and safety concerns. Hospital authorities have assured action with rat traps to resolve the issue.

The women’s ward of the Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital in North Dinajpur district of Bengal is reportedly facing an upsurge in rat menace which is not letting patients sleep. Videos showing rodents scampering around the ward, climbing onto patients' beds and entering spittoons have sparked serious concerns about hygiene and patient safety at the government-run facility.

The visuals, which surfaced on social media, show large rats roaming freely inside the ward. Patients and their relatives have alleged that the problem has continued for a long time and that the rodents are now moving dangerously close to people receiving treatment.

The situation has left patients worried about possible rat bites and infections, while family members have questioned how proper medical care can be provided in such conditions.

Rats Climb Onto Beds, Enter Spittoons in Women's Ward

The problem appears to be particularly concerning at night, when patients are trying to rest. According to accounts from people at the hospital, rats are not restricted to areas beneath beds but are also climbing onto mattresses and moving around patients.

A hospital staff member, Radha Mondal, said the number of rodents had increased significantly. She said rats that were earlier seen occasionally were now running around people's feet and jumping onto beds, creating fear among patients and staff. Patients have also raised concerns about rodents entering spittoons used to collect saliva and phlegm, highlighting the potential sanitation risks inside the ward.

Patients Say They Are Unable to Sleep at Night

A patient named Komal, who was admitted to the hospital around 1 am, said the rodents had kept patients awake throughout the night. She expressed concern that the rats could bite someone and said patients were finding it difficult to rest despite being admitted for medical treatment. She also claimed that patients and their attendants had repeatedly raised the issue with hospital authorities but were still waiting for an effective solution.

The fear has affected family members as well. Mohammad Imtiaz Alam, whose relative was admitted to the hospital, said she became frightened after seeing large rats moving around the ward.

According to him, she was so uncomfortable that she kept pulling her legs up onto the bed to avoid contact with the rodents. He also claimed that he saw groups of rats moving around the hospital the following morning.

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What Did Hospital Authorities Say About the Rat Menace?

The complaints have brought the hospital's sanitation arrangements under scrutiny. Patients and their relatives have demanded immediate steps to control the rodent population and ensure that the wards remain safe and hygienic.

However, hospital authorities have said the issue is already on their radar. According to a report by Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, the hospital superintendent said rat traps had been brought in and assured that steps would be taken to eliminate the rodents.

North Dinajpur Chief Medical Officer of Health Sukanta Biswas also said the matter would be looked into and necessary action taken.