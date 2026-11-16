Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has invited global investors to support five new Indian shipbuilding clusters, aiming to elevate the nation to a top global shipbuilder by 2030 through strategic investments and a new digital portal, Naukosh.

India Woos Global Shipbuilders for $10 Billion Greenfield Projects

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal invited global shipbuilders, shipping lines and financiers for investment, as projections estimate nearly $10 billion of investment in the five new Greenfield coastal shipbuilding clusters, saying India aims to rank among the world's top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030 and the top five by 2047. Sonowal made the pitch at the India Shipbuilding Investment Conclave 2026, hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in New Delhi. He also launched Naukosh, a digital portal for the shipbuilding and ship repair industry, and the conclave saw Damen Shipyards and Cochin Shipyard sign a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on future shipbuilding projects. "India is ready to build the ships of the world," Sarbananda Sonowal said. "Build in India, for India and for the world.”

The conclave builds on the $8 billion shipbuilding financial package the government approved last year under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal cited domestic and export demand as the case for investors. Identified domestic demand covers more than 400 vessels, representing an investment opportunity of nearly $24 billion, the minister said. The active order pipeline holds more than 150 vessels valued at over $1.7 billion, and export orders account for more than 80% of that value. The investment push centres on five greenfield clusters that officials described as ready to build: Dugarajapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Kuchhadi in Gujarat, Dighi in Maharashtra, Kendrapada in Odisha and Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.