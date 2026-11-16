A 34-year-old woman was fatally shot in Ghaziabad's Loni area after a confrontation erupted over her brother urinating near a neighbour's house. Police have arrested five individuals, while a search is underway for the absconding shooter.

A dispute that allegedly began after a man urinated near his neighbour’s house in Ghaziabad’s Loni area turned deadly with a 34-year-old woman being killed. The woman, identified as Puja Kumar, was allegedly shot in the face during a confrontation between two families in the Indirapuri locality late on Saturday, November 14.

Police have arrested five people in connection with the incident, while the alleged shooter and a minor girl named in the complaint remain absconding. An investigation is underway.

Dispute Begins After Brother Urinates Near Neighbour's House

According to the police and the victim's family's complaint, the incident began around 10 pm when Puja's brother, Aman Kumar, allegedly urinated near the house of their neighbours.

The neighbours reportedly objected, leading to an argument. Aman alleged that one of the men abused him, used caste-based slurs and physically assaulted him despite his apology.

He then returned to his home, located around 200 metres away, and informed his family about the incident.

Woman Shot During Confrontation With Neighbours

After learning about the alleged assault, Puja and her friend Amit Kumar reportedly went with Aman to the neighbours' house to confront them.

The discussion soon escalated into a violent altercation. According to the complaint, one of the accused allegedly brought out a firearm and opened fire, hitting Puja on the left side of her face.

Amit was also allegedly attacked with a brick and sustained a head injury.

Puja and Amit were rushed to a hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared Puja dead. Amit was admitted for treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Five Arrested, Alleged Shooter Still Missing

Police have arrested five men in connection with the case. The alleged shooter, identified in reports as Prashant Panchal, also known as Baba, remains absconding along with a minor girl named in the complaint.

Investigators have formed teams to trace the remaining suspects. A preliminary investigation reportedly revealed the firearm used in the incident is believed to have been illegal, although it has not been recovered.

Police also are looking into the circumstances that led to the confrontation and the alleged roles of those named in the complaint.

FIR Registered Under BNS and SC/ST Act

An FIR has been registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections relating to murder, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal conspiracy. Provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked following allegations of caste-based abuse.

Police said further action would depend on the investigation and evidence collected. The search for the absconding suspects is continuing.