Diwali celebrations in Tamil Nadu were overshadowed by a series of violent incidents, with 10 murders reported across the state. A Special Sub-Inspector was among the victims, triggering fresh concerns over public safety

One of the most shocking incidents was reported from Theni district, where Special Sub-Inspector Senthil Kumar lost his life after being attacked by a group of youths.

According to police, the officer had objected to the youths bursting firecrackers in the middle of a road while recording social media reels. Their activities were reportedly obstructing traffic.

The situation escalated into a physical assault, leaving Senthil Kumar critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Police formed five special teams to investigate the incident, and three people connected to the case were arrested. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay also announced financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh for the deceased officer's family.

Multiple districts report fatal clashes and targeted attacks

Several other districts witnessed deadly incidents during the Deepavali celebrations.

In Chennai's Vyasarpadi, an autorickshaw driver named Dhanush was chased and attacked with sharp weapons by a group of six people. Police suspect an earlier dispute involving the victim and the accused. Dhanush reportedly went to question those who had attacked his brother before he was assaulted. He died while being taken to Stanley Government Hospital.

In Tiruchirappalli district, two 17-year-old daily-wage workers were allegedly intercepted and hacked to death near the Pullambadi canal in Samayapuram. Police launched a search for the unidentified attackers.

Another fatal incident involved a 20-year-old IT professional who had returned home from Chennai for the festival. An argument reportedly broke out between him, his friends and local residents over the direction in which firecrackers were being burst. He was struck in the chest with an iron implement.

Other deaths were reported from Cuddalore, Perambalur, Sivaganga and the Aruppukottai region. In Cuddalore, history-sheeter Prithiviraj was killed during a clash involving a broken beer bottle. The accused, Arularasan, was subsequently arrested after police shot him in the leg.

Police cite intoxication and old rivalries; opposition questions law and order

Police officials said several of the violent incidents were triggered by alcohol consumption, aggressive behaviour and sudden arguments. Disputes over firecrackers, particularly those being burst on public roads or directed towards houses, reportedly escalated into fatal confrontations.

Authorities also suspect that some criminal groups used the noise and distractions associated with Diwali celebrations to settle previous scores.

The incidents sparked criticism from opposition leaders, who questioned the Tamil Nadu government's handling of law and order.

DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the administration of failing to maintain public safety, while AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also raised concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation.