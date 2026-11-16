A 22-year-old manager at a Faridabad Domino's Pizza outlet was allegedly assaulted by a customer and his associates over a request for water. The incident, captured on CCTV, escalated rapidly, with the manager claiming police failed to intervene during the attack.

A 22-year-old manager of a Domino’s Pizza outlet in Faridabad was allegedly attacked by a customer and his associates after he refused to give them a glass of water.The incident was reportedly inside the store and was captured on CCTV cameras, raising questions about the safety of employees working at retail and food outlets.

The incident took place at a Domino’s outlet in Sector 12 on the night of November 2.The issue surfaced when store manager Nitesh Kumar claimed that he was attacked after the staff did not respond to the request of a customer for water as they were busy with work.

The manager also alleged that police officers did not intervene during the assault, claiming the attackers continued to strike him even “in front of them.”

How Did the Dispute Over Water Begin?

According to Nitesh Kumar, he was working at the Sector 12 outlet with just one other employee when the incident took place. Three other staff members had gone out to deliver orders.

During this time, a man identified as Ajay reportedly entered the store and asked for water. However, the employees were busy attending to their work and allegedly did not hear his request.

Nitesh said the customer became upset over the issue and started arguing with the staff. When the manager approached him and asked him to remain calm, the man allegedly began slapping him. Reports suggest the situation then escalated, with some of the man’s associates also entering the outlet and joining the confrontation.

CCTV Footage Captures Alleged Assault

The altercation was recorded by the CCTV cameras installed inside the Domino's outlet. The footage reportedly shows the manager being slapped during the confrontation.

Nitesh said he contacted the police after the incident. He alleged that the assault continued even after police personnel arrived at the spot. According to the manager, the officers present did not intervene to stop the attackers. He further claimed that he submitted a written complaint following the incident, but no case had been registered at the time of his statement.

Watch CCTV Video

What Did Faridabad Police Say?

Police have confirmed receiving a complaint from the store manager. Central police station in-charge Satbir said that officers are examining the CCTV footage to establish what happened inside the outlet.

Police are also investigating the circumstances that led to the argument between the two sides. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. The manager's allegations regarding police inaction are also part of the concerns surrounding the incident. However, the police have not publicly confirmed those allegations.