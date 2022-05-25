Traffic police not allowed to stop car, bike to check documents, announces Mumbai Commissioner

According to the circular, "traffic police will not inspect cars, especially when there is a check point; they will merely monitor traffic and focus on ensuring that traffic goes regularly. They will only halt a car if it is slowing down traffic."

Hemant Nagrale, the Mumbai Commissioner of Police, has issued a fresh circular to the traffic department which states that the traffic police are not permitted to harass someone by stopping them needlessly, nor are they permitted to inspect your car unnecessarily.

According to the circular, the focus should be traffic monitoring and movement. The objective is to avoid unnecessary vehicle stops. Traffic officers will continue to halt cars that violate the laws, and they will be charged under the terms of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Furthermore, they are no longer permitted to inspect the vehicle's boot. The senior inspector shall be held accountable if these guidelines are not followed and enforced.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, several situations have occurred in which the delivery guys were involved in an accident. They have also violated several traffic laws and regulations. Traffic cops in Bengaluru have declared that they would soon begin capturing delivery guys who violate the laws.

"We shall shortly start issuing them notices," said Traffic Police Chief B R Ravikanthe Gowda. He further said, "The issue has grown too serious to ignore. Delivery boys had difficulty concentrating. We made it obvious that they needed at least 15 minutes extra to deliver packages."