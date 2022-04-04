Watch this heartfelt video of Maharashtra cop helping monkey to drink water from a bottle

A video of a traffic cop in Maharashtra helping a monkey sip water from a bottle has been winning the hearts of social media users.

Heat rising summer has knocked on the doors of several parts of the country including Maharashtra where the temperature is soaring every single day. While many netizens share kindness posts such as feeding birds and animals on social media, a video of a traffic policeman helping a monkey to sip water has gone viral.

Yes, the heartwarming video shows an on-duty traffic police personnel of Maharashtra, helping a monkey quench its thirst. This clip was posted on the Instagram handle of StreetdogsofBombay with the details of the incident.

According to the caption, a Maharashtra traffic cop offers water from the bottle to a thirsty monkey. In the video, the cop, dressed in his uniform, holds a bottle for the monkey to drink water and quench its thirst. The monkey, too, can be seen drinking the water slowly, sip by sip.

After being shared online, the video has won the hearts of many social media users and accumulated over 16,486 likes. Netizens praised the kind act of the police in the comments with comments that read as “God bless him" and "Love this!!!". The comments section was also flooded with several heart emojis.

The video was initially posted by Akola, Maharashtra based NGO named Astitva Foundation and was shot by Rushikesh Adhav. However, there is no information about when and exactly where this incident occurred.

During summer, voiceless animals are often seen searching for water to quench their thirst. It is therefore advised that people should keep water bowls on the terrace and outside their houses for the voiceless living beings.

