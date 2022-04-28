Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DGCA launches probe after 7 Indigo pilots found abusing on 'emergency' channel

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an investigation into the incident. According to the sources, IndiGo has yet to publish a remark on the situation. The frequency 121.5 MHz, which is used for emergency communications, must be monitored by air traffic controllers who are in the area of the aircraft.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    At least seven IndiGo pilots were allegedly caught using harsh language about compensation concerns on a frequency reserved for emergency calls on Thursday. On April 9, these pilots were reportedly caught using inappropriate language on the 121.5 MHz frequency, which is solely used for emergency communications for planes in difficulty.

    The 123.45 MHz frequency is used for air-to-air communication between pilots of different aircraft, and it is not monitored by air traffic controllers.

    Also Read | 90 SpiceJet pilots restrained from operating Boeing 737 MAX, until satisfactory training : DGCA

    IndiGo had suspended a few pilots who were going to strike on April 5 in protest of salary cutbacks imposed during the COVID-19 crisis. During the peak of the epidemic, the airline lowered pilot wages by up to 30%. IndiGo said on April 1 that it would raise pilot compensation by 8%, with a further 6.5 percent rise imposed in November if there are no interruptions.

    The incident occurs only days after the airlines suspended a handful of pilots for threatening to strike earlier this month in response to a drop in pay caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.  Meanwhile, the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) issued a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday, 28 April, demanding him to bring justice for the pilots "forced to retire following their suspension from Indigo airlines."

    Also Read | DGCA puts Boeing 737 fleets under enhanced surveillance after crash in China

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
