Traffic cop saves toddler who fell from moving e-rickshaw; watch shocking video

A frightening video of a traffic official saving a child's life from a tragic tragedy has surfaced on social media. The traffic cop's fast action has earned the hearts of netizens. The CCTV clip shows a toddler riding in an e-rickshaw with its mother. When the vehicle driver took a sharp bend, the child fell off by mistake. Sundar Lal, a traffic policeman, observed what had happened and raced to get the youngster off the road. A bus was approaching as the policeman sprinted toward the youngster, but it came to a halt just in time, saving the child's life as well as the traffic cop's.

Also Read: Norway men groove to Kala Chashma at wedding party; viral video amazed netizens

In the CCTV footage, the officer can be seen giving back the infant to its mother. "Traffic police ke jawan Sundar Lal," IAS officer Awanish Sharan captioned the video on Twitter.

After being shared online, the video collected over 1.5 million views and 81K likes. Social media users were impressed with the traffic cop's quick thinking and timely action in risking his life to rescue the child. Netizens also praised the bus driver for halting the vehicle in the nick of time and criticised the auto driver. A user wrote, "Salute Sunder Lal for his presence of mind in saving child’s life. Satisfaction is in saving any life rather than taking it. God bless him. Humans will always remain humans. " Another person commented, "We should salute such person they are real hero of our society.....for this kind of act he must be rewarded." Watch the video.

Also Read: Jharkhand woman sing’s Ali Sethi’s 'Pasoori' while working in kitchen; video goes viral