    Jharkhand woman sing’s Ali Sethi’s 'Pasoori' while working in kitchen; video goes viral

    Pakistani singer Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Pasoori’ track that was released in Coke Studio Pakistan’s season 14, has become an instant hit with people. Recently, a video of a woman singing the song in her melodious voice has gone viral on social media and has been winning the hearts of the people.

    India, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    Music is one thing that has always brough the two neighbouring countries -Indian and Pakistan, closer to each other. And when it comes to music, there is no way one can forget about Coke Studio Pakistan. For year, the Pakistani version of Coke Studio has given some of the best songs. And with the latest season, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s ‘Passori’ became an instant hit and season 14’s most popular song.

    With ‘Pasoori’, Ali Sethi has taken a fresh take on folk song with a hint of fusion to it. Ever since its release, the song has gone viral on social media. Amidst this, a video of a woman has surfaced who is seen crooning to the fusion number.

    Instagram user Shalini Dubey posted this video on her social media handle with the caption, "Pasoori in kitchen. @shreya_dubey2405 captured me while singing in kitchen... this is my favourite place to sing." According to her Instagram bio, she is a singer and performer from Jharkhand and has more than 66K followers. The video shot by her sister exhibits Shalini singing the beautiful track in her voice like an absolute professional.  


    After being posted on social media, the video garnered over 18 million views and 2.9 million likes. The ‘kitchen singer’ is loved by social media users who inspired them with her version of Pasoori. A user wrote, "Meanwhile me imagining my sister while singing with her earphones plugged in, so she has noooo idea what she sounds like." Another person commented, "The great talents of india are been discouraged and letting them to the kitchen room only."

