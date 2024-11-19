Mahakumbh 2025: New Delhi to witness mega conclave with global icons

The Yogi Adityanath government is hosting the Mahakumbh Conclave in New Delhi to showcase the cultural heritage of the Mahakumbh 2025 and invite dignitaries worldwide. This event will highlight Uttar Pradesh's tourism offerings, Mahakumbh preparations, and achievements while celebrating the state's vibrant folk art and culture.

The Yogi Adityanath government has intensified preparations to ensure the success of Mahakumbh 2025. This monumental event holds not only religious and cultural significance but also aims to elevate Uttar Pradesh's tourism and global recognition. In this context, the Mahakumbh Conclave will be hosted in New Delhi to showcase the intangible cultural heritage of the Mahakumbh and extend invitations to dignitaries and VIPs from across India and the world.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has begun preparations for this one-day mega event, set to take place at a five-star hotel in Delhi. The conclave promises a unique experience, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the state's tourism offerings, Mahakumbh preparations, and achievements under the Yogi government, while also celebrating the vibrant folk art and cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh.

The Mahakumbh is the world's largest religious and cultural gathering, attracting millions of devotees from across the globe. In preparation for this grand event, the Uttar Pradesh government has planned the "Mahakumbh Conclave" — a unique and immersive interactive session. This event will offer visitors an unforgettable journey through Indian culture, religious traditions, and modern technology.

The Mahakumbh Conclave will showcase Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural heritage and administrative excellence. Beyond promoting religious tourism, it aims to position the state as a global cultural and spiritual destination. Highlights of the event include 3D models of the 14 gems from the Samudra Manthan and a cultural evening featuring the folk music and dance of Uttar Pradesh, bringing alive the spirituality of the Mahakumbh.

Each guest will receive a special souvenir symbolizing UP's cultural legacy. The conclave will host 700 distinguished guests from around the world, with high tea and dinner organized in their honor.

The following features will be showcased in the program...

- Digital Display Zone: The large LED screen will show animation depicting the story of Kumbh Mela, the lives of Naga Sadhus and ascetics of various Akharas and other religious aspects.

- 3D Model: Scenes of Triveni Sangam, Akshayvat, and Samudra Manthan will be shown through 3D models.

- Modern Innovation: AI Chatbot and Multi-Language Translator Device will also be showcased which will provide a seamless experience to international visitors.

- Information about tourism package: Digital presentation of travel and accommodation facilities will be made. A proper setup of tent city and hotel rooms will be displayed so that visitors can see the facilities available during Kalpvas directly.

- Digital Walk-Through: Under the program, a 10-minute virtual walk-through session will also be organized through which visitors will be able to get information about various parts of the fair area.

