Mahakumbh 2025: New Delhi to witness mega conclave with global icons

The Yogi Adityanath government is hosting the Mahakumbh Conclave in New Delhi to showcase the cultural heritage of the Mahakumbh 2025 and invite dignitaries worldwide. This event will highlight Uttar Pradesh's tourism offerings, Mahakumbh preparations, and achievements while celebrating the state's vibrant folk art and culture.

Mahakumbh 2025: New Delhi to witness mega conclave with global icons gcw
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 7:57 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 7:57 PM IST

The Yogi Adityanath government has intensified preparations to ensure the success of Mahakumbh 2025. This monumental event holds not only religious and cultural significance but also aims to elevate Uttar Pradesh's tourism and global recognition. In this context, the Mahakumbh Conclave will be hosted in New Delhi to showcase the intangible cultural heritage of the Mahakumbh and extend invitations to dignitaries and VIPs from across India and the world. 

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has begun preparations for this one-day mega event, set to take place at a five-star hotel in Delhi. The conclave promises a unique experience, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the state's tourism offerings, Mahakumbh preparations, and achievements under the Yogi government, while also celebrating the vibrant folk art and cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh. 

The Mahakumbh is the world's largest religious and cultural gathering, attracting millions of devotees from across the globe. In preparation for this grand event, the Uttar Pradesh government has planned the "Mahakumbh Conclave" — a unique and immersive interactive session. This event will offer visitors an unforgettable journey through Indian culture, religious traditions, and modern technology. 

The Mahakumbh Conclave will showcase Uttar Pradesh's rich cultural heritage and administrative excellence. Beyond promoting religious tourism, it aims to position the state as a global cultural and spiritual destination. Highlights of the event include 3D models of the 14 gems from the Samudra Manthan and a cultural evening featuring the folk music and dance of Uttar Pradesh, bringing alive the spirituality of the Mahakumbh. 

Each guest will receive a special souvenir symbolizing UP's cultural legacy. The conclave will host 700 distinguished guests from around the world, with high tea and dinner organized in their honor. 

The following features will be showcased in the program...

- Digital Display Zone: The large LED screen will show animation depicting the story of Kumbh Mela, the lives of Naga Sadhus and ascetics of various Akharas and other religious aspects.

- 3D Model: Scenes of Triveni Sangam, Akshayvat, and Samudra Manthan will be shown through 3D models.

- Modern Innovation: AI Chatbot and Multi-Language Translator Device will also be showcased which will provide a seamless experience to international visitors.

- Information about tourism package: Digital presentation of travel and accommodation facilities will be made. A proper setup of tent city and hotel rooms will be displayed so that visitors can see the facilities available during Kalpvas directly.

- Digital Walk-Through: Under the program, a 10-minute virtual walk-through session will also be organized through which visitors will be able to get information about various parts of the fair area.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Woman dances in towel in front of India Gate amid Delhi's pollution crisis, internet dubs act shameful (WATCH) snt

Woman dances in towel in front of India Gate amid Delhi's pollution crisis, internet dubs act shameful (WATCH)

India China discuss resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for Indians gcw

India, China discuss resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for Indians

From INS Nilgiri to INS Vikrant and beyond vkp

From INS Nilgiri to INS Vikrant and beyond

India G20 success inspired Brazil, aimed for similar efficiency in Summit: President Lula to PM Modi snt

India's G20 success inspired Brazil, aimed for similar efficiency in Summit: President Lula to PM Modi

Fire breaks out at electric bike showroom in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru; firefighters on scene vkp

Fire accident at electric bike showroom in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar, receptionist burnt (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Medtronic Stock In Focus After Q2 Earnings Beat, Upgraded Guidance: Retail Chatter Hits One-Year High

Medtronic Stock In Focus After Q2 Earnings Beat, Upgraded Guidance: Retail Chatter Hits One-Year High

C3.ai Rockets To 5-Month Highs As Microsoft Strengthens AI Partnership: Retail Sentiment Hits Fever Pitch

C3.ai Rockets To 5-Month Highs As Microsoft Strengthens AI Partnership: Retail Sentiment Hits Fever Pitch

Walmart Stock Climbs 3% Following Retail Juggernaut’s Beat-And-Raise Q3: Retail Rave Over Another Stellar Quarterly Performance

Walmart Stock Climbs 3% Following Retail Juggernaut’s Beat-And-Raise Q3: Retail Rave Over Another Stellar Quarterly Performance

Woman dances in towel in front of India Gate amid Delhi's pollution crisis, internet dubs act shameful (WATCH) snt

Woman dances in towel in front of India Gate amid Delhi's pollution crisis, internet dubs act shameful (WATCH)

How to turn Rs 1,000 into Rs 1 crore? Know 12x30x12 mutual fund SIP strategy gcw

How to turn Rs 1,000 into Rs 1 crore? Know 12x30x12 mutual fund SIP strategy

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon