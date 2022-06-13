Norway men groove to Kala Chashma at wedding party; viral video amazed netizens

We all know how many Bollywood fans there are in the West, and this video will demonstrate just how passionate they are about the Indian film business. Bollywood music, on the other hand, contain so much energy that it's difficult not to tap your feet.

A video of guys from Norway dancing to the tune of the popular Bollywood song 'Kala Chashma' has recently gone viral on social media. The video depicts a high-octane dancing routine with expressive expressions and graceful movements. 'Quick Style,' a Norwegian dance group, is shown dancing during a wedding.

It's wonderful to see people worldwide enjoying Bollywood tunes and great numbers. We frequently see international dancers and cricketers dancing and singing to popular Bollywood tunes. Kala Chashma is one of those songs that will make everyone dance, regardless of whether they are aware of it or not.

'Yasin Tatby,' a Norwegian dancer, posted this video on Instagram with the remark "Wedding atmosphere!!" The video is claimed to have been shot at the wedding of Suleman Malik, who is also one of the group's star dancers. This dance performance was performed at his wedding, which was originally done in the film by Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra.

The Norwegian men gave a twist to the song as they yelled ‘Kudiye’ while the people cheered them. The guests at the wedding can be heard shouting Woos and Heys as they were shooting the high-voltage performance on their phones. The dancers, too, loved the vibe of Kala Chashma.

