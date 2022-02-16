  • Facebook
    Hyderabad Police books Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

    The TPCC president lodged a complaint against Assam CM for making derogatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

    Hyderabad, First Published Feb 16, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
    Hyderabad Police booked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

    Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy lodged a complaint against the Assam CM for making derogatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The case has been registered under sections 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code at Jubilee Hills police station of Hyderabad city. 

    Also, Congress leaders have filed a criminal complaint against Himanta Biswa Sharma and have demanded his immediate arrest. 

    The remarks made by the Assam Chief Minister are humiliating for a woman. Why did the National Election Commission Chief Electoral Officer not order Himanta Biswa Sarma's arrest? Revanth Reddy said. He added Bharatiya Janata Party should remove Sarma from his designation as Chief Minister. However, the BJP seems to support the remarks made by Assam CM.

    The president of the TPCC said many say it's an insult to the Gandhi family, but it's really an insult to all the women in this country. He added an FIR should be filed against the complaint immediately. 

    As per Reddy, the Assam CM should be served with immediate notice. He said it's the police's responsibility to arrest the Assam CM. The investigation is further on.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2022, 3:47 PM IST
