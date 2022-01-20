Border issue: Assam and Meghalaya CMs to meet Amit Shah today

Conrad K Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, has confirmed that the meeting will take place in Delhi after 6 PM

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma and the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday and are expected to submit recommendations to resolve the border dispute between the two states during the meeting.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma has confirmed that the meeting will be held in Delhi after 6 PM, according to news agency PTI.

He also added the recommendations of the regional committees of Meghalaya and Assam government would be forwarded to the Union Minister of the Home Affairs (MHA) for further action.

The cabinets of Assam and Meghalaya have approved a 'give-and-take' formula to conclude the five-decade-old border dispute between both states.

In the recent meeting, the first phase, both the state officials discussed six out of twelve issues. Areas including Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilingkata and Ratacherra were taken up for the final settlement.

The other six areas are more complicated and are planned to be taken later.

According to the program, the boundary demarcation is anticipated to be done after the due procedure in Parliament. The Survey of India would also be a part of the necessary examination.

In August 2021, the governments of Assam and Meghalaya formed a committee to resolve border issues in six to twelve disputed areas in a phased manner. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that each panel would consist of five officials, including a Cabinet minister from each state and bureaucrats. Local representatives may also serve on a committee.

Meghalaya, in 1972, was carved out of Assam, and both the states share a 733 KM boundary. The two neighboring states have witnessed several skirmishes between various communities within the border areas over the years.

This year, Meghalaya will celebrate its 50th anniversary on January 21, and the government of both states is attempting to reach an agreement on the dispute before the golden jubilee celebrations.

