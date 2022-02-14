Assam, Telangana chief ministers lock horns over surgical strikes 'saboot'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed doubters on the third anniversary of Pulwama Attack, questioning the relevance of the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army and seeking proof.

Upping the ante once again against the Centre on the third anniversary of the Pulwama attacks, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in unison with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre, questioning the relevance of the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army and sought proof for the surgical strike.

On Sunday, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) hit out at the BJP, accusing the party of using surgical strikes to mobilise voters in its favour in the poll-bound states.

“There is nothing wrong in Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of surgical strikes. What was wrong. Even I am asking. Let the government of India show as there are apprehensions amongst the people,” the Telangana CM said.

“In a democracy you are not a king or a monarch,” Rao further said. “The BJP is using surgical strikes politically. The Army is fighting at the border. If anyone is dying, it's Army personnel, and they should be given credit for it, not BJP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has stated that the sacrifice of these brave soldiers will not be forgotten. This is not the first time that the opposition has raked up the issue of the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian Army post the Pulwama attack. Watch the video for more.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched an attack against his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekar Rao after the latter raised questions over the 2016 surgical strike on the anniversary of the Pulwama attack. He also hit out at the Congress and claimed that the “Opposition has chosen to insult our martyrs by again questioning the surgical strike.”

In a tweet, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “On the anniversary of the Pulwama attack -Opposition has chosen to insult our martyrs by again questioning the surgical strike. KCR and Congress is in competition to prove their loyalty to the Gandhi family. Our loyalty is with Bharat. Those questioning the armed forces won’t be spared.”

Chandrashekar Rao was referring to a speech by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in poll-bound Uttarakhand where he questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for asking for proof of the 2016 surgical strikes.