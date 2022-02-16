'There is much in the name': Assam govt to rename cities, CM to launch portal for suggestions

In a tweet, Assam's Chief Minister stated that the name of a city, town, or village should "reflect its culture, heritage, and civilisation."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday that the state government will develop a portal to solicit public input on changing the names of cities, towns, and villages that are "contrary" to Indian culture and "derogatory" to any caste or group.

In a tweet, the BJP-ruled state's Chief Minister stated that the name of a city, town, or village should "reflect its culture, heritage, and civilisation." He said a portal would be launched soon to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam "which are contrary to our civilisation, culture and derogatory to any caste or community".

Earlier on Tuesday, the Assam Chief Minister stated during the Bhoomipujan of the second medical college in Guwahati that some areas, including Kalaphar and other cities and villages in Assam, will be renamed. "In Assam, there are some geographical names that people do not feel comfortable using since they are considered disparaging to certain ethnicities. As a result, these must be modified," he stated.

Sarma used Kalapahar as an example and stated, "The Kamakhya Temple had been demolished by Kalapahar. I don't understand why any town should be called Kalaphar. This name must be changed following extensive consultation with the public." There was a great uproar in September last year when the Assam Cabinet renamed the Rajiv Gandhi National Park Orang National Park. This was done after Sarma spoke with the tea tribal people, who had requested that the name be changed.

