BJP Assam to file sedition case against Rahul Gandhi's tweet 'spirit of India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will file at least a thousand sedation cases in Assam on Monday against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his tweet "India exists from Gujarat to West Bengal", thereby conceding to China's demand for Arunachal Pradesh, according to the top sources quoted by ANI.

Rahul Gandhi, in his tweet of February 10, stated that our Union is strong. Our Cultural Union. Our Union of Differences. Our Union of Languages. Our People's Union. Our country's Union. It further read the Union from Gujarat to West Bengal. And from Kashmir to Kerala, India is beautiful in all its colours. He urged not to insult the spirit of India. Referring to the same tweet, the Chief Ministers of Assam, Tripura and Manipur said the Congress leader missed mentioning the Northeast.

The sources claimed he deliberately ignored the Northeast and thereby conceded to the demand of the Chinese for Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to the tweet, saying, India is much more than a union. They are proud of India. Congress' "tukde-tukde" philosophy cannot bind Bharat. He added, what is Gandhi's issue with the concepts of Nation, Nationality, and Nationalism? He taunted Gandhi saying, hello, we Northeast exist beyond Bengal.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi's remark, Bipal Kumar Deb, the Chief Minister of Tripura, claimed that Rahul Gandhi's ignorance is the reason for the Congress' wipe out from the region. He stated Rahul Gandhi had forgotten the beautiful North-Eastern states to preach. He excluded the region, just like his great grandfather? Deb added they are proud to be a part of India.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh also lashed out at the ignorance of the Congress leaders of the region and questioned how the party seeks the votes from the voters in the state for the upcoming Assembly elections. He said it baffles him when a senior Congress leader ignores the existence of North East India in his statement. Singh said when the region's existence is not even acknowledged, how the Congress ask for the votes of the people of Manipur for the upcoming election? Who is diving the Nation?

It's not just the CM of Northeast who felt ignored, also Union Minister of the State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik called Gandhi's remark the "real insult". She said the real insult is Rahul Gandhi completely ignoring the states of North-East India even in his criticisms is the real insult. This action shows the Congress party's true intent. She added Congress' has and will always neglect the people of NorthEast.

