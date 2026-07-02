A tourist in Uttarakhand was caught on video throwing stones at elephants near Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, sparking outrage online and prompting forest officials to warn against such reckless acts disturbing wildlife.

A tourist identified as Ashwin Rawat was apprehended by Uttarakhand forest department officials after being caught throwing stones at elephants near Kalagarh Tiger Reserve. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral and triggered widespread condemnation.

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Officials said Ashwin was questioned after the footage surfaced showing him hurling stones at elephants. He was warned not to repeat such behaviour, which has been described as inhumane and dangerous.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing sharp criticism from viewers. Many users demanded stricter action against individuals who disturb wildlife for cheap entertainment or social media reels.

Forest officials confirmed that Rawat is a tourist and was found engaging in the act near the reserve. Authorities stressed that such behaviour not only endangers animals but also risks provoking attacks that could harm humans.

The Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, part of the Jim Corbett landscape, is home to elephants and other protected species. Officials said disturbing wildlife violates conservation principles and can attract legal consequences.

Officials Issue Warning

Forest department teams questioned Ashwin Rawat and issued a stern warning. They reminded visitors that harming or disturbing animals is a punishable offence under wildlife protection laws.

Authorities also urged tourists to respect natural habitats and avoid reckless acts aimed at gaining attention online. The department emphasized that strict monitoring continues in sensitive zones to prevent such incidents.

The viral video has intensified calls for stronger enforcement and penalties against those who harass wildlife. Conservationists say such stunts highlight the growing problem of social media-driven behaviour that disregards animal safety.

Officials reiterated that wildlife reserves are protected areas, and visitors must follow rules to ensure safety for both animals and humans.