A woman filming a dance reel in Mumbai’s heavy rain narrowly avoided an accident with a BEST bus she failed to notice. The viral video of the incident on a road in Aarey Milk Colony sparked strong online reactions regarding the dangers of creating content in public spaces.

A woman filming a reel in Mumbai’s heavy rain narrowly escaped an accident after failing to notice a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus approaching from behind. She was seen dancing to Sridevi's 1989 song Parbat Se Kali Ghata Takraee on a road in Aarey Milk Colony that was covered in forests. The BEST bus could be seen arriving from behind as she kept dancing in the rain.

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The woman didn't seem to be aware that the bus had arrived until the driver pulled over a short distance away. She momentarily glanced around when she saw the bus had stopped, but she kept dancing on the road. The video was shared on X, who warned against filming reels on roads, with the caption: "This girl was reportedly so busy filming a reel that the entire road was blocked, leading to unnecessary traffic and inconvenience for other commuters. Creating content is fine, but public roads are meant for everyone—not personal film sets. A few seconds of viral fame are never worth putting others at risk or disrupting traffic."

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Strong online reactions were sparked by the video, with many people expressing worries about traffic safety and the dangers of recording social media material in dangerous areas.

The woman's actions were slammed by a number of users, who said that she was so focused on capturing the reel that she neglected to see the bus approaching from behind, perhaps placing herself in danger of an accident. Many others were concerned that her pursuit of social media material may lead to unsafe circumstances, with some noting that she continued dancing long after the bus had stopped.