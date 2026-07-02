A viral social media post by a South Delhi resident highlighted a massive rent increase from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh, sparking a debate on India's soaring rental market. This incident reflects a broader trend in major cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, where demand outstrips supply.

A South Delhi resident has triggered a fresh debate over India's soaring rental market after sharing a startling rent increase for an apartment in the capital. The viral post, which has been widely circulated on social media, highlights the growing affordability concerns in premium neighbourhoods, with many users questioning whether such steep rents are sustainable.

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The resident revealed that the monthly rent for a property had surged from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh, leaving them stunned by the dramatic increase. Sharing the experience online, the user wrote, "Who is even paying?", expressing disbelief at the asking price and wondering how tenants could afford such a sharp jump.

Check the viral post here:

The post quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of views and comments from users who shared similar experiences from cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram. Many said India's urban rental market has become increasingly expensive, particularly in sought-after locations where demand continues to outstrip supply.

Several commenters argued that the rental boom is being driven by affluent professionals, expatriates and corporate lease agreements, allowing landlords to significantly raise prices. Others suggested that property owners are capitalising on strong demand, especially in neighbourhoods with better connectivity, schools and commercial hubs.

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One user commented, "There is always someone willing to pay." Another wrote, "The market decides the rent, not emotions." Others, however, sympathised with tenants struggling to find reasonably priced accommodation, saying steep rent hikes are forcing many to relocate to more affordable areas.

Some social media users also pointed out that luxury housing demand has remained resilient despite high rents, while others questioned whether such pricing reflects the true value of the properties or is simply the result of speculative market behaviour.

The discussion mirrors a broader trend seen across several Indian metros, where rising migration, limited housing supply and increased demand for premium apartments have pushed rental prices sharply higher over the past few years. Professionals relocating for work and students moving to major cities have also contributed to sustained demand in key residential pockets.

Although opinions differed on whether the rent was justified, the viral post resonated with many who have witnessed similar increases in housing costs. The conversation has once again put the spotlight on India's rapidly evolving rental market, with affordability emerging as a growing concern for urban residents.

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