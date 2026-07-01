A shocking video from Kota shows a boy hurling firecrackers at crocodiles for social media fame, prompting police action and raising serious concerns about wildlife protection laws.

A boy in Kota has landed in trouble after throwing firecrackers at crocodiles in the Chandralohi river to gain attention on social media. The incident, which surfaced on Sunday, has triggered outrage and legal action.

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According to officials, several crocodiles had come out of the water and were basking near the riverbank when the boy lit firecrackers and hurled them towards the reptiles. The explosions caused panic, forcing the crocodiles to rush back into the river.

A video of the act was uploaded on Instagram, where it quickly gained traction with over 21,000 views in just a few hours. The footage shows the boy lighting crackers and tossing them at the group of crocodiles while recording the stunt.

Forest Department Files FIR

After the video spread widely, the Forest Department lodged a complaint at Borkheda police station. ASI Kartar Yadav confirmed that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. He stated that the accused, identified as a resident of Chandresal area, will be arrested soon.

Officials said the boy deleted the video after learning about the police complaint, but by then it had already been shared across platforms.

DFO AK Srivastava said Kota City SP was informed immediately after the video surfaced. He assured strict legal action, stressing that such behaviour endangers wildlife and cannot be tolerated.

Crocodiles Protected Under Law

Advocate Nand Singh Rajawat explained that crocodiles are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act. Any attempt to harm them is a punishable offence.

If convicted, the accused could face imprisonment ranging from three to seven years along with a fine of ₹10,000. Repeat offences may lead to harsher punishment, including up to seven years in jail.