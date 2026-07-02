West Bengal security guard Chandan Singh has gone viral after singing Atif Aslam's Aadat with a local band in Durgapur. His soulful performance was cut short when he was called back to work, prompting widespread praise and emotional reactions on social media.

A security guard from West Bengal has won hearts across social media after an impromptu musical performance showcased his remarkable singing talent. Chandan Singh, who works as a security guard in Durgapur, became an internet sensation after a video captured him picking up a guitar from a local band and singing Atif Aslam's iconic song Aadat. His soulful rendition quickly went viral, earning more than a million views and sparking conversations about the sacrifices many people make between pursuing their passions and fulfilling their responsibilities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Security Guard's Performance Wins Hearts

The viral video was shared on Instagram by the West Bengal-based band Fulcrum. It shows Singh asking to borrow a guitar before delivering an emotional performance of Aadat. However, just as he was captivating those around him with his voice, he was called back to resume his duties, forcing him to stop singing midway.

The poignant moment resonated with viewers, many of whom said it reflected the reality faced by countless talented individuals who are unable to fully pursue their dreams because of work and family commitments.

Band Invites Chandan Singh to Rehearsal

Deeply impressed by Singh's musical abilities, the members of Fulcrum announced that they would invite him to one of their upcoming rehearsals.

"We've decided to call him to our next band rehearsal, so that you all can get to hear more of him," the band said.

Fulcrum comprises Sayan Hazra (lead guitarist), Satyaki Biswas (rhythm guitarist), Souvik Bhattacharya (keyboardist), and Anubrata Chakraborty (drums and vocals). The band's offstage members include Subhadeep Kar, who handles management, and Ryan Ghoshal, who is responsible for audio engineering.

Guitarist Left Surprised by His Talent

The guitar used in the performance belonged to Fulcrum's rhythm guitarist, Satyaki Biswas.

Recalling the moment, the band wrote in the video's on-screen caption: "When he asked for the guitar, we thought he was just curious… not knowing that he has great skill and a heavenly voice."

The unexpected performance has since drawn widespread appreciation from music lovers and social media users alike.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted an outpouring of support, with many users encouraging Singh to continue pursuing music despite his professional responsibilities.

One user commented: "Could you please share his location? I can arrange an instrument for him so that he can continue practicing after work."

Second user commented: "Encourage him to start blogging and make music content at night when duty isn't that active."

Third user commented: "Responsibility broke your passion."

Fourth user commented: "Chords, voice. Wow. I hope he gets to play more."

One more user shared: "Dreams often gets shattered, when responsibility kicks in!!"

Viral Video Sparks Conversation on Dreams and Responsibility

Singh's heartfelt performance has struck a chord with audiences, highlighting the challenges many talented individuals face in balancing their passions with the demands of everyday life. While his duties interrupted the performance, the overwhelming response online and Fulcrum's invitation to its rehearsal have given many hope that his musical journey is only just beginning.