A leopard entered a Mount Abu hotel at night, killed a dog, and approached a sleeping employee who survived by remaining motionless. The shocking incident has raised safety concerns in the wildlife-rich region.

A leopard entered a hotel in Mount Abu, Sirohi, and killed a dog tied near an employee sleeping on the terrace. The frightening incident occurred around 1 am on June 29 at a hotel in Kumarwada.

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CCTV footage shows the leopard attacking the chained dog before turning towards the employee, identified as Balu, 25, who was asleep on the rooftop.

Employee Survives By Staying Motionless

As the leopard approached, Balu woke up and saw the animal standing near his bed. Realizing the danger, he remained completely still and shut his eyes. The leopard stood in front of him for several seconds before turning back towards the dog and eventually leaving.

The footage shows Balu later opening his eyes and watching the leopard depart before lying down again. The dog, tied with a chain, was killed but not carried away.

Hotel operator Surendra Singh said Balu was so shaken by the encounter that he quit his job the following morning, stating he wanted to return to his village. Singh added that Balu had joined the hotel only two months earlier.

Singh described the incident as fortunate, noting that the leopard did not attack Balu. He said the employee showed presence of mind by not making sudden movements. Singh also confirmed that leopard activity in the area is frequent.

Leopard And Bear Population Rising

According to the Forest Department, Mount Abu has seen a significant increase in leopard and bear numbers. Officials estimate there are more than 60 leopards and over 250 bears in the region. Bears are often spotted even during the daytime.

Authorities have warned residents and visitors not to enter forest areas without permission. The department recalled that two months earlier, a leopard attacked and killed a person in the forest zone.