Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Touching moment of my life; Rajiv Gandhi brought women reservation...' Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha debate

    “I have stood in support of the bill… I hope it is passed unanimously,” said Sonia Gandhi as she led Congress in Lok Sabha during the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill. “It is a very touching moment of my life. The first time, the Constitutional Amendment determining women’s participation in local bodies was brought by my life partner Rajiv Gandhi,” she added.

    Touching moment of my life Rajiv Gandhi brought women reservation Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha debate gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    The government on Tuesday introduced the Women's Reservation Bill that seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, initiating the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill for the party, said women played a huge role in the Independence movement.

    She claimed that her late husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the one who initially introduced the Bill. The Congress leader said Rajiv Gandhi's dream would be fulfilled if the bill gets passed in the House.

    Also Read | 'Congress used Women Reservation Bill as lollypop': BJP's Nishikant Dubey counters Sonia Gandhi

    Speaking in the Lok Sabha, she said, "The Indian woman has patience like the ocean. She has worked for everyone's betterment like a river." Gandhi further added, "It is a very touching moment of my life. The first time, the Constitutional Amendment determining women's participation in local bodies was brought by my life partner Rajiv Gandhi."

    Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi said, "It was Rajiv ji's (Gandhi's) dream (Bill)." 

    'This is original': Centre responds to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's claim on Constitution copies given to MPs

    Sonia Gandhi called for swift action and insisted that a caste census be conducted to ensure that women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes receive their rightful reservation. She said, "Congress party supports this Bill. We are happy regarding the passing of the Bill but we are also concerned. I would like to ask a question. Indian women have been waiting for their political responsibilities for the last 13 years. Now they are being asked to wait for a few more years. How many years? Is this behaviour with Indian women appropriate? INC demands that the Bill be implemented with immediate effect but Caste census should also be done and arrangement for reservation of SC, ST and OBC women should be made."

    She also acknowledged the perseverance and determination of women, highlighting their enduring commitment to achieving gender equality. 

    Special Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi demands caste census along with passage of women's quota bill

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Remembering Army Chief General Sunith Francis Rodrigues UN peacekeeping mission

    The General because of whom Indian soldiers are deployed in 11 countries today

    Stray dog attack: Kannur district panchayat files additional affidavit in SC; 465 children bitten in two years anr

    Stray dog attack: Kannur district panchayat files additional affidavit in SC; 465 children bitten in two years

    Congress used Women Reservation Bill as lollypop': BJP's Nishikant Dubey counters Sonia Gandhi AJR

    'Congress used Women Reservation Bill as lollypop': BJP's Nishikant Dubey counters Sonia Gandhi

    This is original': Centre responds to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's claim on Constitution copies given to MPs AJR

    'This is original': Centre responds to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's claim on Constitution copies given to MPs

    Special Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi demands caste census along with passage of women's reservation bill AJR

    Special Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi demands caste census along with passage of women's quota bill

    Recent Stories

    Is Vicky Kaushal living an unhappy married life with Katrina Kaif? Hectic schedules ruining their 'quality time'?

    Is Vicky Kaushal living unhappy married life with Katrina Kaif? Hectic schedules ruining their quality time?

    Remembering Army Chief General Sunith Francis Rodrigues UN peacekeeping mission

    The General because of whom Indian soldiers are deployed in 11 countries today

    Stray dog attack: Kannur district panchayat files additional affidavit in SC; 465 children bitten in two years anr

    Stray dog attack: Kannur district panchayat files additional affidavit in SC; 465 children bitten in two years

    Shocking UK cop's rude behaviour with Hindu priest during Ganesh Chaturthi in Leicester goes viral - WATCH snt

    Shocking! UK cop's rude behaviour with Hindu priest during Ganesh Chaturthi in Leicester goes viral - WATCH

    Football Asian Champions League: Ronaldo thanks fans and Iranian people after helping Al-Nassr script historic win osf

    Asian Champions League: Ronaldo thanks fans and Iranian people after helping Al-Nassr script historic win

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon