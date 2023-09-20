Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Congress used Women Reservation Bill as lollypop': BJP's Nishikant Dubey counters Sonia Gandhi

    Nishikant Dubey asserted that Sonia Gandhi's speech should have transcended political lines and recognized the efforts of Geeta Mukherjee and Sushma Swaraj, who played significant roles in advocating for women's reservation.

    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

    BJP leader Nishikant Dubey criticized Congress for what he perceived as political opportunism with the Women's Reservation Bill. He expressed disappointment that Sonia Gandhi didn't mention the contributions of Sushma Swaraj and Geeta Mukherjee to the bill's development, emphasizing that the bill was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

    Nishikant Dubey also blamed Congress of using the women's reservation bill as a lollypop.

    Special Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi demands caste census along with passage of women's quota bill

    Sonia Gandhi, in her address, had expressed the Congress party's unwavering support for the Women's Reservation Bill, urging swift implementation and the inclusion of women from marginalized communities through a caste census. She also praised the tenacity of women in their pursuit of gender equality.

    Sonia Gandhi called for swift action and insisted that a caste census be conducted to ensure that women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes receive their rightful reservation.

    She also acknowledged the perseverance and determination of women, highlighting their enduring commitment to achieving gender equality. 

    'This is original': Centre responds to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's claim on Constitution copies given to MPs

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
