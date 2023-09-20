Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'This is original': Centre responds to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's claim on Constitution copies given to MPs

    During a media interaction, Meghwal said, "When the Constitution was drafted, it was like this. An amendment was made later. This is the original copy. Our spokesperson has replied to the same."

    This is original': Centre responds to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's claim on Constitution copies given to MPs AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

    Amidst a growing dispute between Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and the Centre, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday (September 20) addressed concerns regarding the Constitution's copies provided to Members of Parliament on Tuesday. He defended the copies by referring to them as "the original" and clarified that the absence of the words "socialist and secular" in the copies was consistent with the Constitution's original drafting.

    During a media interaction, Meghwal said, "When the Constitution was drafted, it was like this. An amendment was made later. This is the original copy. Our spokesperson has replied to the same."

    Special Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi demands caste census along with passage of women's quota bill

    Earlier, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had raised doubts about the Centre's intentions, pointing out that the words "socialist and secular" were missing from the Preamble in the copies provided to MPs. He expressed concern over the absence of these words, despite knowing that they were added through an amendment in 1976. Adhir Ranjan labeled the move as a suspicious attempt to alter the Constitution.

    "It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me. I tried to raise this issue, but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue," Adhir Ranjan said.

    The new Parliament building held its inaugural session on Tuesday, with MPs receiving copies of the Constitution before entering the new facility. During the session, the Centre also introduced the Women's Reservation Bill, which proposes to reserve 33 percent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.

    A dispute ensued between the Congress and the BJP regarding the bill, with the former claiming it was initiated under the UPA government and the latter accusing the Congress of trying to take undue credit.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Special Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi demands caste census along with passage of women's reservation bill AJR

    Special Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi demands caste census along with passage of women's quota bill

    Kerala: Explosion at gelatin factory in Kochi leaves one dead, 4 injured anr

    Kerala: Explosion at gelatin factory in Kochi leaves one dead, 4 injured

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's helicopter contract sparks controversy amid financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's helicopter contract sparks controversy amid financial crisis

    Tamil Nadu: IT raids at houses of electricity board officials, contractors in Chennai AJR

    Tamil Nadu: IT raids at houses of electricity board officials, contractors in Chennai

    Tamil Nadu: Wild tusker Arikomban causes havoc in Manjolai; Forest Dept shares pictures rkn

    Tamil Nadu: Wild tusker Arikomban causes havoc in Manjolai; Forest Dept shares pictures

    Recent Stories

    Special Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi demands caste census along with passage of women's reservation bill AJR

    Special Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi demands caste census along with passage of women's quota bill

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Bappa to Mannat, wishes fans happiness, 'lots of modak' ADC

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Bappa to Mannat, wishes fans happiness, 'lots of modak'

    Kerala: Explosion at gelatin factory in Kochi leaves one dead, 4 injured anr

    Kerala: Explosion at gelatin factory in Kochi leaves one dead, 4 injured

    iPhone 15 series Here is why you should prefer buying AppleCare how much will it cost gcw

    iPhone 15 series: Here's why you should prefer buying AppleCare+ & how much will it cost

    Cricket Asian Games 2023: Men's and Women's T20I tournaments in Hangzhou - all you need to know osf

    Team India at Asian Games 2023: Squads, schedule, timings, venues, where to watch and more

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon