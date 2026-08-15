Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal accused Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan of insulting the national flag by skipping an I-Day ceremony. He also alleged Minister Priyank Kharge was soft on terror, demanding action against both.

Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Saturday called for action against Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, alleging that the Minister had insulted the national flag and the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony.

Yatnal alleges disrespect to national flag

Speaking in Vijayapura city on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Yatnal said every citizen and public representative should respect the national anthem and the national flag. "Everyone should respect the national anthem and the national flag. However, Minister Zameer Ahmed has insulted them," Yatnal alleged.

Yatnal claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had directed that the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony be held in Vijayanagara district and that Zameer Ahmed was expected to perform the ceremony. However, according to Yatnal, the Minister subsequently wrote a letter stating that he would not be able to attend the programme.

Yatnal described the development as an insult to the nation and the Independence Day ceremony and demanded that appropriate action be taken against anyone found disrespecting the national flag or the national anthem.

The ex-BJP MLA said participation in Independence Day ceremonies carries particular significance as the country commemorates the sacrifices of freedom fighters and celebrates the values associated with India's Independence. "Everyone should respect the national anthem and the national flag," he reiterated, while demanding accountability over the alleged incident.

MLA accuses Priyank Kharge of inaction on terror

Yatnal also raised another issue concerning alleged terror-related arrests in Karnataka. He claimed that two terrorists had been arrested in the district of the state's Home Minister and questioned the government's response to the matter.

Instead of taking action against such criminals, Yatnal alleged that Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge was delaying the matter. The ex-BJP MLA further accused Kharge of campaigning against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that the Minister was focusing on political issues instead of addressing security-related concerns.

Yatnal's remarks come amid heightened political activity in Karnataka on Independence Day, with leaders across the state participating in flag-hoisting ceremonies and addressing issues concerning governance, national security and public welfare.

The allegations made by Yatnal against Zameer Ahmed and Priyank Kharge are political claims and were not independently established in the statement provided.

The controversy comes as Karnataka, like other states, marked the 80th anniversary of India's Independence with official ceremonies, flag hoisting and tributes to freedom fighters. (ANI)