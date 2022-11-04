Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    To lower air pollution, 50% Delhi govt staff told to work from home; check the latest order

    After chairing a high-level meeting, Environment Minister Gopal Rai addressed the press and declared a slew of new restrictions, including 50 per cent work-from-home, school closures, and traffic diversion. 
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 3:04 PM IST

    Given the alarming rise in pollution levels in Delhi, the government, on Friday, announced several decisions to reduce pollution-causing activities. Following the recent orders, 50 per cent of government employees in Delhi will work from home, and private offices have been advised to do the same.

    Know the latest decision announced by the Delhi government today:

    1) According to Gopal Rai, vehicular traffic from Delhi will be diverted.

    2) The Transport Department will launch 500 environment bus services to control pollution.

    3) In the Delhi govt offices, the workforce will be 50 per cent, the work-from-home (WFH) scheme. According to Rai, a similar order will also be issued for private offices.

    4) SDMs will call RWA (Resident Welfare Association) meetings to provide electric heaters to guards to reduce pollution caused by coal and wood burning.

    5) Revenue commissioners have been directed to call meetings of local market associations to discuss the timing of these markets' opening.

    6) A total of 33 teams are being formed to monitor industrial pollution strictly.

    7) According to the environment minister, all departments involved in water sprinkling and construction work must report daily.

    8) A special task force will monitor the situation at all hotspots.

    9) The government is considering an odd-even scheme to reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi. Rai said that steps such as odd-even will be implemented after consulting with experts.

    10) Furthermore, as previously announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal, primary schools in Delhi will be closed beginning Saturday. Outdoor and sports activities will be restricted in secondary schools.

    11) A six-member committee will oversee the implementation of pollution controls.
     

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 3:04 PM IST
