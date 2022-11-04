'Delhi a gas chamber, CM's intent and integrity is polluted': BJP slams Kejriwal over pollution

"The amount of stubble burned in Punjab has increased by 34 per cent. The Centre provided Rs 1,350 crore for crop residue, and Punjab purchased 12,000 machines, but there is no record of the remaining 12,000 machines, said Sambit Patra.

As Delhi's air quality remained 'severe' for the second consecutive day, the Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party govt and Chief Minister CM Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that his 'intent and integrity' is polluted and that the city is suffering from 'corruption pollution.'

While addressing a press conference, the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Kejriwal had said today there should be no politics on pollution. However, they have been involved in politics for a long time. "The amount of stubble burned in Punjab has increased by 34 per cent. The Centre provided Rs 1,350 crore for crop residue, and Punjab purchased 12,000 machines, but there is no record of the remaining 12,000 machines," said Patra.

Earlier today, the Delhi CM stated that worsening air quality and pollution levels were an issue across north India and Centre should take action to address it. Additionally, he said that it's not a time for blame games and engaging in politics but to find a solution to the ongoing problem.

The war of words between BJP and AAP leaders comes as the national capital continues to suffer from eye-stinging pollution, with the air quality remaining in the 'severe' category even on Friday.

Patra alleged that the Delhi Labor Ministry had engaged in "massive corruption" in the construction industries.

"The case they are talking about is the biggest corruption case in India's history involving the building sector. We'll do everything in our power to uncover the corruption committed by the Delhi Labour Ministry," he claimed.

The BJP leader claimed that three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) working for construction workers had alleged "massive corruption" in their registration in Delhi via proxies.

According to Patra, investigations have revealed that in Delhi, two lakh fake construction workers have been registered. "There are 65,000 persons who share the same mobile number. The AAP-created registries have been extremely deceptive. There has been a scam in the number of crores of rupees. The candidates are not real people but proxies with ghost registries," he claims.

"The board formed by Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has fixed the corpus amount for this year at Rs 3,000 crore. This substantial sum will sadly be distributed among the bogus entities involved in the scam," said Patra.

