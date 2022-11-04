Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pollution woes: Primary schools in Delhi shut till situation improves

    All primary schools have been shut in the National Capital from tomorrow (November 5) onwards, CM Kejriwal announced during the press conference. 

    Pollution woes: Primary schools in Delhi shut till situation improves
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (November 4) said that Delhi primary classes will be closed from tomorrow as air pollution worsens in the national capital. The CM also said that the government is contemplating on having odd even scheme to check the pollution.

    Due to rising pollution in National Capital Region (NCR), all schools in Noida and Greater Noida were asked to hold classes online for students up to Class 8 until November 8.

    Addressing the press conference, CM Kejriwal said, "We will try for crop diversification... we will try to move our farmers from rice to other crops in Punjab."

    "We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," CM Kejriwal said.

    As smog engulfed the national capital, demand has increased to shut schools in view of the health of children. The air quality index (AQI) in the Delhi-NCR region has continued to remain under the "severe" category, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

    With Air Quality in Delhi continue to remain in the 'severe' category for consecutive two days, the SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) on Friday revealed that the stubble-burning contributed 34 per cent in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution.

    Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 562, and continued to remain in the 'severe' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 539 and continued to remain in the 'severe', as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
