Big trouble is brewing in Bengal politics. After three others, actress-turned-MP Koyel Mallick has also quit. That's four MPs gone in just four days! What is really going on inside the TMC? Is Mamata Banerjee's grip on the party weakening? This latest resignation has set off a storm of speculation.

First it was the Lok Sabha MPs, and now it seems the Rajya Sabha MPs are also in revolt. One after another, TMC MPs are putting in their papers. The buzz is strong that after the state assembly, Mamata Banerjee's party is now breaking up in both houses of Parliament.

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Just this morning, MP Prakash Chik Baraik left the party. And by evening, Koyel Mallick also resigned from her Rajya Sabha membership. In total, four TMC MPs have abandoned Mamata in the last four days. It looks like the party has now clearly split into two camps.

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Who is Koyel Mallick?

So, who is Koyel Mallick? Her real name is Rukmini Mallick. The 44-year-old was born in Kolkata and is a famous Bengali actress by profession. She's even called the 'Queen of Tollywood'. She started her career in 2003 with a film called 'Nater Guru'.

Koyel is the only daughter of veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick. She is also often called Bengal's most beautiful MP.

The TMC had sent her to the Rajya Sabha just last April. She is married to her long-term boyfriend, Nispal Singh, and they have two children.

Mamata Banerjee's Political Numbers?

Let's look at the numbers to see how bad the situation is for Mamata Banerjee.

TMC originally had 28 Lok Sabha MPs. But after the rebellion, 20 have split away. Now, Didi is left with only 8 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Now for the Rajya Sabha, or the upper house. TMC had 13 MPs there. With four resigning in the past few days, the party now has only 8 Rajya Sabha MPs left.

And what about the Bengal Assembly? The TMC reportedly won 80 seats in the 2026 elections. Recently, 58 MLAs rebelled and formed their own group, leaving Mamata Banerjee's side. This means she now has the support of only 22 MLAs.

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