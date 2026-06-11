West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta labelled the budget-making process 'daunting,' blaming the previous TMC government for a 'near-bankrupt treasury' and loss of business confidence, adding the focus will be on North Bengal's revival.

'Daunting' task to make budget with 'near-bankrupt treasury'

Calling the process of making the West Bengal budget a "daunting" task, state Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta on Thursday accused the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of leaving a "near bankrupt treasury." Speaking with ANI, he said that the business community has lost faith in the government, allegedly due to the lapses by the previous administration. The minister further said that the budget will be most focused on reviving the financial condition of North Bengal, noting it as "traditionally deprived."

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"More important than accommodating every concern, it is to sensitise ourselves to the issues which face the communities in North Bengal. Budget-making is a daunting task because we are left with a near-bankrupt treasury by the earlier administration. We also face the problem of loss of confidence by the business community. To restore confidence, there are priorities," he said.

Consultations held in North Bengal

Reflecting on the budget-making process, he said that consultation with all stakeholders is underway, adding that the entire secretariat of the Finance Department has been called to Siliguri. "Our budget-making exercise involves consulting with all stakeholders in West Bengal. North Bengal has traditionally felt that it's been deprived. We decided to bring the entire secretariat of the Finance Department to Siliguri to talk to everyone involved. The whole area was represented by its organisations, and we wanted their views," the Minister said.

He further expressed optimism towards the budget becoming a key instrument in changing the "general atmosphere" in the state. "There is going to be a change in the general atmosphere in West Bengal, and I hope the budget is going to contribute to that process," he said.

CM Adhikari reiterates promises

Earlier in May, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said North Bengal has consistently supported the BJP and reiterated the party's manifesto promises, including the establishment of an AIIMS, an IIT and a cancer hospital in the region.

CM Suvendu Adhikari, after arriving in North Bengal for the first time after taking oath, said his government would work to fulfil the aspirations of people in the region through regular engagement and monitoring of development schemes. Speaking to reporters after arriving at Bagdogra Airport, he said, "North Bengal has repeatedly stood by the BJP and strengthened the hands of Prime Minister Modi. By working in North Bengal, we will fulfil the aspirations of the people," he said. (ANI)