Former TMC MLA Ramendu Singharay was detained in Karnataka and brought to West Bengal's Hooghly district. He is accused of illegally transporting government relief materials and threatening people with a firearm under the Arms Act.

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from the Tarakeswar Assembly constituency, Ramendu Singharay, was brought to Dhaniakhali Police Station in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday after being detained in Karnataka in connection with a case involving the alleged transportation of government relief materials and offences under the Arms Act.

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As Singharay arrived at the police station on transit remand, a crowd gathered outside the premises and raised slogans of "Chor-Chor". Some individuals also allegedly hurled eggs in his direction.

Police Detail Allegations

According to Hooghly Rural Superintendent of Police Kunwar Bhushan Singh, the case relates to an incident that allegedly took place on the evening of June 11 within the jurisdiction of Dhaniakhali Police Station.

"On the evening of June 11, around 7 pm, taking advantage of load shedding, Ramendu Singharay, former MLA from Tarakeswar Assembly Constituency, and his associates were transporting some government relief materials on a motor van from Vivekananda Teachers Training College in Kotalpur under Dhaniakhali Police Station limits. At that time, some local BJP supporters detained them and raised strong objections. During this time, Ramendu Singharay threatened the BJP supporters by showing his small arms and managed to escape from there," the Superintendent of Police said.

Police later conducted searches at the college premises and recovered relief materials from the property, officials said.

"Later conducting searches led by OC of Dhaniyakhali PS Gouranga Dey in the above college and tarpaulins, dustbins, blankets etc., relief materials in huge numbers could be recovered from two store rooms of the college," the SP added.

Case Registered and Arrest Made

Based on the incident, a case was registered at Dhaniakhali Police Station on June 12 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act against Singharay and others.

"Over this incident, a specific case was registered at Dhaniakhali PS vide Case No. 188/26 Dt. 12.06.2026 u/s 316(5)/303(2)/352/61(2)/3(5) BNS and 25/27 Arms Act against Ramendu Sinharay and others," he said.

Police said a team from Hooghly district traced and detained Singharay and one of his associates from Belgaon in Karnataka on Sunday morning.

After obtaining transit remand from a local court in Karnataka, the accused were brought to Dhaniakhali Police Station later on Sunday evening.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)